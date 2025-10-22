Five Wide Receiver Trade Options for Atlanta Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday, looking to get back on the right side of .500 this season. Looking beyond this game, the Falcons will have a few areas of potential need they may want to address.
The NFL’s November 4th trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and the Falcons could look to be aggressive in solving some potential holes. The most pressing need may be the depth in the wide receiver room.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Just yesterday, the team announced that they parted ways with slot receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. The wideout signed with the Falcons in 2024, before enjoying a breakout campaign. He finished with career-highs across the board, pulling in 62 catches for 686 yards and a touchdown.
The 2025 season had been a different story for McCloud, with him accounting for just six catches and 64 yards on the season. He was a healthy scratch in each of the Falcons’ last two games before the pair parted ways on Tuesday.
After this move, the Falcons are left with some decisions to make at wide receiver.
They will now have six players remaining in that room, but just four who primarily play on offense. London and Darnell Mooney, who returned on Sunday with three catches for 68 yards, make up the primary options for the Falcons, but they also feature Casey Washington and David Sills V.
KhaDarel Hodge has lined up in that role for them before, but only in situations where there are injuries in front of him. Jamal Agnew is a return specialist and has not lined up on offense.
The Falcons hoped that Washington would be able to take on a larger role for them this season after a strong camp, but he fought through a concussion early in the season and has not made a major impact since returning to the field. On Sunday, the former sixth-round pick was outsnapped by Sills 29 to 11 in.
They have Chris Blair, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond, and Deven Thompkins (who has been called up to the active roster before this season) on the practice squad, but any significant impact from them this season should not be expected.
Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts have also stepped into more prominent roles in the receiving game, but the Falcons really only have two primary options at wide receiver. While Mooney and London can be a dynamic duo (if they are healthy), Atlanta is dangerously thin at the position.
With a young quarterback under center, ensuring he has enough weapons down the field could prove to be crucial down the stretch.
Atlanta has little to spare in terms of draft capital, having already traded their first and fifth round in transactions for James Pearce Jr. and Xavier Watts, but they could still be aggressive with their five remaining selections. They could also offer up a player on an expiring deal (like Arnold Ebiketie or Kirk Cousins).
Here are a handful of options they could pursue.
What does it cost?
If the Falcons were to trade for a wideout, here are a few examples since 2022 of what it could cost:
2024: Texans acquire Stefon Diggs from the Bills
- Texans receive: WR Stefon Diggs, 2024 sixth-round draft pick, 2025 fifth-round draft pick
- Bills receive: 2025 second-round draft pick
2022: Jaguars acquire Calvin Ridley from the Falcons
- Jaguars receive: WR Calvin Ridley
- Falcons receive: 2023 fifth-round draft pick, 2024 third-round draft pick
2022: Cardinals acquire Marquise Brown from Ravens
- Cardinals receive: WR Marquise Brown, 2022 third-round draft pick
- Ravens receive: 2022 first-round draft pick
2022: Eagles acquire A.J. Brown from Titans
- Eagles receive: WR A.J. Brown
- Titans receive: 2022 first- and third-round draft picks
2022: Dolphins acquire Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs
- Dolphins receive: WR Tyreek Hill
- Chiefs receive: 2022 first, second, and fourth-round draft picks, 2023 fourth- and sixth-round draft picks
2022: Raiders acquire Davante Adams from the Packers
- Raiders receive: WR Davante Adams
- Packers receive: 2022 first- and second-round draft picks
2022: Browns acquire Amari Cooper from the Cowboys
- Browns receive: Amari Cooper, 2022 sixth-round draft pick
- Cowboys receive: 2022 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks
Several of these players would have been considered elite or borderline elite players at their positions. Also, the majority of these players were acquired in the offseason. In some cases, though, it is not as expensive as some would lead you to believe.
If a seller is looking to dump a player, the Falcons may be there to take advantage.
Tyler Lockett
The former Seahawks and Titans wide receiver is option number one for a big reason: they will not need to sacrifice assets to get him. The veteran, 33, was released earlier this week, per his own request. Lockett was not a major contributor for the 1-6 Titans this season after joining them in free agency last spring. He has 10 receptions for 70 yards over his seven games played. His 21 targets ranked fifth on the team.
While he has not been very involved this season, Lockett has 600 yards or more in each of his last seven seasons before coming to Tennessee. He could be an inexpensive option for the Falcons in their third spot.
Jaylen Waddle
The most exciting option for the Falcons could be in Atlanta this weekend for their Week 8 matchup against Miami. Waddle, a former top-10 pick, is the top option for the Dolphins after Tyreek Hill went down with a season-ending injury this season. He has 30 catches for 405 yards and three touchdowns this year and will be under contract for the next three seasons, but he would be very expensive.
Assuming the Dolphins go all-in on a rebuild, he could be available. He would likely cost the Falcons a second-round pick (and then some) but would also carry an $80 million cap hit. If Atlanta wanted to go all-in, this would be the upgrade at the position they could pursue.
Jakobi Meyers
The disgruntled Raiders wide receiver requested a trade just before the season, and their resulting struggles have not made his situation any better. Despite that, Meyers has been steady for the Raiders and has 29 receptions for 329 yards this season. He is effective at beating man coverage – something the Falcons have struggled with this season – and could come in and provide an immediate boost.
Meyers, 28, could be a great option as a short-term rental for the Falcons – he is in the final season of his three-year, $33 million contract. The Raiders, with not much to gain this season anymore, may be interested in just seeing what they can get for him.
DeAndre Hopkins
Hopkins, 33, has bounced around the league since his four consecutive Pro-Bowl appearances between 2017 and 2020, with the Ravens being his fourth team since 2022. He has not managed to find a significant role with them this season, and Baltimore’s season has quickly gone off the rails. The veteran has just nine catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns this season, but could still offer Atlanta some needed depth and experience for a smaller investment.
Christian Kirk
The Texans are in an interesting spot at the wide receiver position after investing heavily in the position during the draft. Christian Kirk, whom they traded for last March, could end up being the odd man out. Last season, he faded with the Jaguars, catching just 47 passes in eight games. This season, he has 10 receptions for 109 yards over his three games played. He has missed the last several weeks with a hamstring injury.
When healthy, he is a speedy option that can stretch the field. Kirk would be a riskier option, given his injury history, but he could likely be acquired for as little as a seventh-round pick.