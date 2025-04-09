Free Agent Safety Justin Simmons on Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. 'The Real Deal'
Justin Simmons's rather underwhelming one year stay with the Atlanta Falcons certainly points toward an inevitable final exit for the former Pro Bowl safety. He's currently a free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2024.
Simmons will turn 32 years old by the start of the 2025 season, so he's plenty long in the tooth enough to understand that veteran players have to have a rather balanced approach to their ongoing job prospects.
"At the end of the day, I think highly of Ra (coach Raheem Morris) and (general manager) Terry (Fontenot) and owner Arthur (Blank) and I think the organization is top notch," Simmons told Kay Adams on her own podcast show. "I do think they're gonna be great. ... It was a one-year thing. They like their younger guys, too. Sometimes, things don't work out and you go in different directions. I don't know if the door's necessarily closed, but we'll see."
Of course, Simmons is happy to leave the door open. He’s not one to burn bridges, however nothing the Falcons front office has done suggests a re-coupling with the ex-Denver Broncos favorite is in the cards.
That's also not to say that Simmons is living in false hope; he's well aware that the Falcons are steadily moving toward a more youthful set up across the board. Certainly on the defensive side, it's a reorganization which will facilitate pairing some new blood with fellow veteran Jesse Bates III on the backend.
Such is the very nature of the free agent market, the chances are that Simmons will have to be prepared to sit tight and wait for the right opportunity to come along. In reality, that will probably take another pressing need elsewhere to materialize before any sort of deal can be made similarly to how he ended up in Atlanta last August.
While that's almost inevitable now, Simmons is smart enough to accept the prevailing circumstances, but the former Boston College star still feels pretty bummed about certain parts of the process.
"That's always the goal," Simmons told Adams about finding an earlier landing spot. "I think, yes, there's pros and cons to training camp. Cons is going through it, your body breaking down, the whole nine, especially as you get older. But a lot of the pros is building that rapport, especially when you're not with the team and you haven't necessarily played with a lot of those guys."
Diminishing production on the part of Simmons was fairly self-evident last season, his 62 tackles and two interceptions doing much to suggest that a team will look toward his leadership and veteran smarts before any kind of dynamic pop he could provide.
Chasing that ever elusive Super Bowl ring will always come to bear on Simmons's own decision, especially as the sands of time continue to slip through his fingers.
Therefore, using his previous contacts is always going to lead to suggestions that his former head coach in Denver Vic Fangio might give him a call to join the Philadelphia Eagles.
Plus, another ex-Broncos assistant in Christian Parker is also a familiar face in Philly, and a spot opened up when the Eagles moved on from their own veteran safety, C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
"Going to Philly with Vic, you know exactly what you're getting out of me and I know exactly what I'm getting out of them because I've been in the system. I still have a ways to go to mastering it, but there are some things and nuances that I know that (defensive backs coach) Christian Parker likes, and I think I could really help in that area. Obviously, them moving on from C.J. and what he's poured into that city there is big shoes to fill, but I love what they have going with (Reed) Blankenship and the rest of the supporting cast there."
A long-time Bronco, would it seem almost sacrilegious to join AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. Maybe, but when the Chiefs call, you answer.
"I'm not closing that door," Simmons said regarding the Chiefs. "I'm not that incompetent to think if Kansas City wanted me to come through, I wouldn't, but I just want to beat them, man."
For all the uncertainty about where he might land, Simmons always shows his humble and classy side when he talks about his working relationships.
That was in full evidence when Simmons told Adams that the future is bright in Atlanta because of new quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and veterans like Bates, who he thoroughly enjoyed joining forces with briefly.
"Michael Penix is the real deal," Simmons enthused about Atlanta's second year passer. "Going up against him in practice, having a chance to compete against him. Getting a chance to work with Jessie [Bates III] was great. I think [he] has been playing lights out the last couple years."