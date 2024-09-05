Injury Concern for Steelers QB Russell Wilson ahead of Falcons Game
The Atlanta Falcons open the Raheem Morris Era on Sunday against former head coach Arthur Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith is the offensive coordinator for the Steelers after having been the head coach in Atlanta for three-consecutive seven-win seasons.
Former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson joined Smith in Pittsburgh as a free agent, with the Broncos taking a record $53-million dead cap hit (this year) when they cut Wilson after two seasons.
The Steelers also made a trade for former Chicago Bears first round pick Justin Fields, but Wilson was still considered the starter. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented earlier this week that the Falcons should be ready to see both Wilson and Fields, because Fields had too much talent to be sitting on the bench.
The Steelers' injury report on Thursday ahead of their clash with the Atlanta Falcons lists Wilson as limited at practice with a calf issue.
"Something to watch for Sunday: coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that QB Russell Wilson reported some calf tightness and is going to get checked out by doctors. He was limited in practice," reported Ian Rapoport.
This is the same calf that limited Wilson at the start of training camp, opening the door for Fields to stake a claim to QB1 for the Steelers.
There's a chance the Steelers are being overly-cautious with the injury report after Smith was fined $25,000 dollars in Atlanta for failing to disclose the extent of Bijan Robinson's illness ahead of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris took a light-hearted jab at Smith about that fine on Wednesday.
However, further examination of a previous injury on a 35-year-old quarterback could mean there's something there.
Throughout his career, Wilson has relied on his mobility to extend plays and take deep shots down the field. At 5'11, he's never been one to stand in the pocket and scan the field. His willingness to extend plays has led him to be one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL, dating back to his days with Seattle.
Wilson was sacked 100 times in 30 games with the Broncos, and he had a stretch from 2018-2020 with Seattle where he was sacked 146 times.
Morris admitted to reporters on Wednesday he had been preparing for both Wilson and Fields. There's a chance it could be just Fields on Sunday when the Steelers face the Falcons at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite and have a 60% chance of winning according to ESPN Gamecast