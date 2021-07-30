Injury Updates after First Day of Training Camp

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith updates the injury status of Calvin Ridley, Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, and Deadrin Senat after the first day of training camp.

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith held his first post training camp press conference on Thursday.

Calvin Ridley was a mild concern coming into camp because of offseason surgery, but he looked sharp on Thursday, and Smith didn't seemed overly concerned about his fitness.

"We'll bring him along," Smith said of Ridley. "It's good to see him out there. He obviously didn't go on PUP, and he's out there working. We've got to build him up."

Three players were placed on the PUP list on Wednesday, offensive tackles Kaleb McGary and Matt Gono and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat. Smith had different news for them.

"We put three guys on PUP. Gono, you won't see him in camp. We'll follow up with him. Obviously we wouldn't have put him on PUP if we didn't think he had a chance to come back. He'll get evaluated here soon, and we'll know more then. There's a chance, and that's why you put somebody like that on PUP."

"Senat, same thing, you won't see Senat in camp. He's recovering from an upper body injury."

"Now with Kaleb, I don't want to put a timeline on it, but I would think it'd be sooner rather than later. We're just being smart here. Kaleb knows we've got high expectations for Kaleb to come in here and compete at right tackle. It's been crystal clear, and he's in a good frame of mind.

The Falcons are back on the field Friday, with the first practice open to the public scheduled for Saturday.



Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Schedule