4 Keys to Victory for Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
On a short week, the Atlanta Falcons face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football at home in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tampa Bay, the NFC South leaders, are coming into this contest with a 3-1 win/loss record, while the Falcons are sitting at .500, just one game behind them in the division standings.
While this is an early-season divisional matchup, the ramifications of this game are significant in what will likely be a tight race for the NFC South crown. The winner will take the lead in the division.
Here are four objectives the Falcons must meet to enter a tie with the Bucs for the division after the dust settles in Week 5.
The Falcons must be more physical but remain disciplined than the two teams.
The Bucs are heading into this contest with a lengthy injury report. For the Falcons, this bodes well, as they have just four players on the injury report. Divisional games are generally 50/50, and having the right mindset is vital. Additionally, this is a short week for both teams and as the home team, Atlanta must set the physical tone early. This can be accomplished in the trenches, on special teams, and not missing tackles.
Thursday Night Football tends to be sloppy; penalties can make or break a team. Last week, between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, there were 12 total penalties in the first half, not including the flags that were picked up. Division games are heated, and the Falcons must be in the winning department.
Speaking of physical, the Falcons must take advantage of the Bucs weak run defense.
Last week, Atlanta’s Tyler Allgeier proved to be the better back. This week, he and Bijan Robinson should be utilized early and often as they face a Tampa Bay defense allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per attempt at 5.0 yard-per-carry. Moreover, the unit has allowed the league’s third most rushing touchdowns, with seven on the season.
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has a golden opportunity to get the two-headed monster in the backfield going this week. The team’s passing game will face tough sledding, as their opponent has only given up one passing touchdown in four games played—a crazy stat in today’s pass-heavy league.
Do not let Vita Vea take over.
One of the league’s most massive human beings, Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea, is a force to be reckoned with.
Last week, he had two pressures and one sack against the Philadelphia Eagles. While those may not be unworldly individual numbers, he spearheaded a defense that accounted for 26 total pressures and seven sacks against the Eagles Jalen Hurts in a defensive bloodbath on the afternoon. When the 6-4 350-pound behemoth gets going, it opens up avenues of opportunity for the rest of his teammates, as he said in last Sunday’s postgame press conference.
That cannot be the case this week against Kirk Cousins, who has minimal mobility compared to Hurts.
It's no coincidence that the Bucs only loss came when Vea missed the game against the Denver Broncos.
Challenge Baker Mayfield and Tampa’s receivers at the line of scrimmage.
Tampa Bay’s quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has played exceptionally well this season. Last week, he threw for 347 passing yards and two passing touchdowns and ran for one touchdown against the Eagles.
Per Pro Football Focus, he makes a living off passes behind, at, or ranging up to 10 yards past the line of scrimmage. This season, he has completed 72/88 passes in that range, accounting for an incredible 83.7 completion percentage. In contrast, he has only attempted 31 passes this season over ten yards and beyond.
For Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, the green light must be on for cornerbacks to play aggressive press-man coverage all night. The pass rush will not get to him at the rate he is getting the ball out of his hands. Atlanta’s secondary will have to play smart to disrupt the timing of plays and routes on Thursday. Otherwise, Mayfield and company will march down the field at will.