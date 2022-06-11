NFC Positional Rankings: Where's Falcons QB Marcus Mariota?

The Atlanta Falcons have a promising roster. An up-and-coming superstar at tight end. A defense that can fly to the football. Speed at the receiving position.

But according to analysts, the quarterback spot is not looking so pretty entering the 2022 season.

CBS Sports released a ranking of every starting quarterback in the NFC and Falcons fans, look away.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is ranked tied for dead last throughout the entire conference.

The list tampers off and bunches Mariota with Seattle’s Geno Smith and Carolina’s Sam Darnold.

The little blurb under these three names does not offer much sympathy for the final three gunslingers.

“The bottom tier is so uninspiring that we're lumping these last three "starters" together. No disrespect to Darnold, Mariota and Smith, who are all undoubtedly working hard to seize their QB1 opportunities. But there's a reason these three teams aren't expected to do much damage in 2022.

Mariota has the tall task of replacing Falcons great Matt Ryan, who was shipped to Indianapolis this past spring. Last season with the Raiders, the former second-overall selection completed only one pass for four yards in a backup role to Derek Carr.

The former Oregon Duck and Heisman-winning quarterback is ranked behind the Giants Daniel Jones and the Lions Jared Goff.

While Mariota has yet to take a snap in a game situation yet, it’s hard to rank him anywhere higher than where he is. It is figured that he is in a bridge-type role to help mentor rookie Desmond Ridder and does not offer the Falcons enough star power to skyrocket them to the top of the conference.

Alas, its June and it’s the time of the year where rankings are coming out daily, so Falcons fans, wait until real football begins before you ignore Mariota at the helm.