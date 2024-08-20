Matt Judon Talks Falcons Contract Extension: 'I'm Going to Work for It'
New Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Matt Judon is still trying to learn the team's playbook, and he has just a few duffle bags of clothes in his temporary housing spot, but he's quickly learned Atlanta culture.
"Go Dawgs," said Judon, who was acquired via trade from the New England Patriots on Thursday, he walked to the podium Monday in the Jimmy Cribb Press Room.
Already out of his pads and No. 15 jersey, Judon, a native of Pontiac, Mich., sported a Georgia Bulldogs short-sleeve pullover, further committing to his goal of working his way into the hearts of those in Athens.
But Judon stopped the bit with his headgear. He traded his helmet for a Grand Valley State University bucket hat, paying homage to the place he called home for six years.
Judon's time at the Division II school in Allendale, Mich. is an important part of his journey -- not only because it prepared him for an NFL career that's set to see a ninth season, but also for the contract situation he finds himself facing in Atlanta.
The 32-year-old Judon, who practiced for the first time with the Falcons on Monday, is entering the last season of a four-year deal, and he doesn't have a new contract in place.
Instead, Judon and the Falcons appear poised to let the season run its course before entering any potential discussions. It's a situation Judon said he's used to from his D-II days -- and he's ready to work his way into a payday.
"The Atlanta Falcons know nothing about me as a football player and as a man," Judon said. "They really know my previous resume. I can't really demand or ask for anything I haven't worked for, and that's where I've been my whole life. I'm going to work for it, man."
Contractual disagreements played a central role in Judon's departure from New England, but his long-term future is far from clear in Atlanta.
Still, Judon is searching for a house nearby. He spent Sunday driving around the outskirts of Atlanta with a friend from elementary school, searching for his next location.
Some 1,200 miles Northeast, Judon's sister, Kita, was packing up her brother's house in the New England area and will send the rest of his clothes, shoes and housing supplies to Atlanta.
Kita's efforts are merely a small part of the support system around Judon, who said his family knows once July hits, they can't call him much because he's busy.
But last week, Judon's phone buzzed, buzzed and buzzed some more. He was traded Aug. 14, celebrated his 32nd birthday Aug. 15, and he estimated messages finally slowed Aug. 17. He couldn't get back to all of them, but he tried.
And ultimately, amidst a year full of personal growth that he said made him a better man after missing all but four games last season with a torn lower right bicep, Judon has tried to keep his mind set on football.
"It's a business and I've got to do my job," Judon said. "If the football ain't right, ain't nothing else going to be right. So, I've got to make sure, No. 1, it's a priority."
The Falcons traded a 2025 third-round draft pick to the Patriots with hopes Judon will emerge as a game-changing pass rusher. His resume -- four Pro Bowls, 66.5 sacks and as many double-digit sack seasons in the last three years as Atlanta has since 2012 -- suggests it's a safe bet.
But for a Falcons squad that's long been pass rush-starved, it's easy for the mind to wander toward the future, and Judon hardly appears a safe bet to land an extension soon.
Thus, contract talks are natural -- but between house shopping, playbook learning and practice acclimating, Judon's focus is, above all else, on the sport he hasn't played in nearly 11 months.
"I just want to play football," Judon said.