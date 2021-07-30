Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForum
Search
Publish date:

Madden 22 Rating: Is Falcons' Matt Ryan Still a Top 10 QB?

Even entering his 14th season, Ryan gets respect from the popular video game
Author:

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan kicked off his 14th training camp this week. And the 36-year-old has another milestone he can be proud of:

According to the Madden 22 ratings released this week, he's still a Top NFL quarterback.

On the football side of things: Ryan began his first training camp in the Arthur Smith era Thursday. There might be some adjusting to the new offense, but it's nothing the 14-year veteran can't handle.

Seniority definitely showed when Madden 22 released its Top 10 ratings for quarterbacks on Friday, as Ryan finds himself 10th on the list with an 85 overall.

READ MORE: Lee Smith off COVID-19 List, Back at Camp

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16145463_168388359_lowres
Play

Madden 22 Rating: Is Falcons' Matt Ryan Still a Top 10 QB?

Even entering his 14th season, Ryan gets respect from the popular video game

clutch deion jones atl
Play

Deion Jones Shows Off Coverage Skills at Training Camp

Atlanta Falcons linebacker is close to making history in the NFL, and he showed off the reason why at day two of training camp.

Lee Smith Atlanta Falcons
Play

Lee Smith off COVID-19 List, Back with Falcons

Lee Smith is back at Atlanta Falcons training camp after a brief stay on the Injured/COVID-19 list.

The quarterbacks ranked ahead of Ryan were Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan's 85 rating may come as a surprise to NFL fans but it should come as no surprise to Falcons fans.

The Falcons quarterback was fourth in passing yards last season behind Watson, Mahomes and Brady. He also threw for the most completions in the league last season with 407.

We're curious to see if that trend will continue since Smith prefers running the football. But nonetheless, Ryan is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in 2021.

Just ask the gamers.

CONTINUE READING: Arthur Smith: 'There will be Guys that Emerge'

USATSI_16145463_168388359_lowres
News

Madden 22 Rating: Is Falcons' Matt Ryan Still a Top 10 QB?

clutch deion jones atl
News

Deion Jones Shows Off Coverage Skills at Training Camp

Lee Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Lee Smith off COVID-19 List, Back with Falcons

Arthur Smith on Team Leaders
News

Arthur Smith: 'There will be Guys that Emerge'

Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Injury Updates after First Day of Training Camp

Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Camp: What Grady Jarrett 'Loves' About New Coach Arthur Smith

0B8D0DA3-A8AA-47F7-BBB6-C9CDCE2855C1
News

Why Julio Jones News Leaves Falcons Owner Arthur Blank ‘Bothered’

Calvin Ridley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Calvin Concerns? Ridley Sharp as Atlanta Falcons Open Camp