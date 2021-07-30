Madden 22 Rating: Is Falcons' Matt Ryan Still a Top 10 QB?

Even entering his 14th season, Ryan gets respect from the popular video game

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan kicked off his 14th training camp this week. And the 36-year-old has another milestone he can be proud of:

According to the Madden 22 ratings released this week, he's still a Top NFL quarterback.

On the football side of things: Ryan began his first training camp in the Arthur Smith era Thursday. There might be some adjusting to the new offense, but it's nothing the 14-year veteran can't handle.

Seniority definitely showed when Madden 22 released its Top 10 ratings for quarterbacks on Friday, as Ryan finds himself 10th on the list with an 85 overall.

The quarterbacks ranked ahead of Ryan were Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan's 85 rating may come as a surprise to NFL fans but it should come as no surprise to Falcons fans.

The Falcons quarterback was fourth in passing yards last season behind Watson, Mahomes and Brady. He also threw for the most completions in the league last season with 407.

We're curious to see if that trend will continue since Smith prefers running the football. But nonetheless, Ryan is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in 2021.

Just ask the gamers.

