McLaurin Contract May Be Benchmark For Future Falcons' Drake London Deal
On Monday, the Washington Commanders resolved a lengthy dispute and signed wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a massive three-year $96 million extension. This deal could provide insight into what the Atlanta Falcons' dynamic wide receiver Drake London may receive with his next deal.
The Falcons opted into Drake London's fifth-year option through the 2026 season. This means London cannot become a free agent for at least a year and a half. When the time comes, and likely sooner rather than later, Atlanta may pursue a record deal for the dynamic playmaker at wide receiver.
The New York Jets recently extended Garrett Wilson's contract, worth more than $130 million over four years. Although Wilson has had a more productive career thus far, Drake London’s stock is on the rise. London has been a vital piece of the Atlanta puzzle.
Last year, Drake London caught 100 passes for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns, which was slightly better than Wilson, who caught 101 passes for 1,104 yards and only seven touchdowns. Terry McLaurin caught 82 passes for almost 1,100 yards with 13 touchdowns.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and London developed quite the chemistry during the three games that Penix Jr. started last year after the benching of Kirk Cousins. During those starts, London would average just over 117 yards a game, with his average yards per catch sitting at 16.
London will look to increase targets and yardage this year as the Atlanta Falcons aim to become a perennial playoff team, driven by the team’s new and aggressive mindset.
Suppose Drake London has the season that experts have projected, once Atlanta gets out of the Kirk Cousins situation with salary cap capital, and moves a few pieces around after the season. In that case, London could be looking at a record-breaking extension, if not a little sooner than expected.
London has not only solidified himself to be in the same company as a Terry McLaurin, Garrett Wilson, but is now in the same breath as names like CeeDee Lamb, D.K. Metcalf, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase.
Expect London's targets to increase as all aspects of the offense will look to expand their workload.
For his career thus far, after being drafted out of USC in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the eighth overall pick by Atlanta, London has totaled 241 catches with 3,042 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
The clock will be ticking for the Atlanta front office to secure London and attempt to lock him in with a multi-year deal.