Skip to main content

Can New Falcons Pick Drake London Coexist With Kyle Pitts?

The massive targets can work together, but the pair isn't exactly your prototypical pass-catching duo.

The Atlanta Falcons needed a receiver desperately heading into the draft, and found one with their first pick in USC's Drake London.

Drake

Drake London

drake london

Drake London

USATSI_16876219

Drake London

With Calvin Ridley out of the fold for the 2022 season, Russell Gage off to Tampa Bay, and the majority of the Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver room being on sub-$1 million deals, London will be an immediate starter in Week 1.

But does he fit the Falcons?

At roughly 6-4, 219-pounds, London is a towering man. He was a nationally-rated basketball player coming out of high school and appeared in a handful of games at USC before deciding to focus on football in the spring of 2021.

London’s size and basketball background show up on film in a big way; he’s an elite jump-ball receiver with fantastic ball skills. He’s an absolute natural in terms of going up and getting the football, much like securing a rebound, and he can use his frame to box out defenders at the catch point.

Many have wondered how London would fare in Atlanta next to tight end Kyle Pitts, who plays fewer in-line snaps than the prototypical TE. Pitts played more snaps in the slot last year than at any other alignment. London thrived in the slot for USC in 2019 and 2020, accumulating over 1,000 yards across 14 games.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18169368
Play

Falcons Draft: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean Highlights Top Day 2 Available Players

Could the Falcons take the Georgia defender in Round 2?

By Kevin Tame1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons Draft: Malik Willis Highlights Best Offensive Players Available on Day 2

Could the Falcons find their future franchise quarterback today?

By Kevin Tame1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18169286
Play

NFL Draft: Malik Willis Still On Board After Round 1; Falcons Interested In Round 2?

The Falcons get their QB of the future with Malik Willis.

By Jeremy Brener12 hours ago
12 hours ago

London moved outside in 2021 and had nearly 1,100 yards in just eight games before suffering a season-ending injury. Beyond just the numbers, London has the prototypical size for the X receiver position, and the variety of release packages he possesses only aids his ability to translate to the next level. He can defeat press coverage with both size and nuance, making him a very tough guy to jam.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s offense stresses versatility, and Pitts and London offer two large humans who can seamlessly transition inside and outside to create mismatches. London’s physicality and toughness make him an attractive player for Smith’s offense, which is heavily centered around attacking the middle-third of the field. London is also tremendous after the catch with his power, contact balance, and fluidity.

USATSI_15332442

Drake London

DrakeLondon

Drake London

DrakeLondon1

Drake London

While London doesn’t bring a huge speed element to the table, his ability to high-point the ball downfield enables him to create big plays and win downfield. By adding London, the Falcons would be well on their way to creating a basketball team of weapons, as London (6-4), Auden Tate (6-5), and Pitts (6-6) all have significant size advantages over most defensive backs.

London’s size and versatility make him an easy player to project into Arthur Smith’s offense, and would provide Smith with another massive playmaker. He wouldn’t infringe on Kyle Pitts’ usage or alignment numbers, because the two can be interchangeable inside/outside and work off of each other. 

As long as Smith aligns them that way, Pitts and London can be one of the more unique 1-2 pass-catching punches in the NFL.

USATSI_18169368
News

Falcons Draft: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean Highlights Top Day 2 Available Players

By Kevin Tame1 hour ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Draft: Malik Willis Highlights Best Offensive Players Available on Day 2

By Kevin Tame1 hour ago
USATSI_18169286
News

NFL Draft: Malik Willis Still On Board After Round 1; Falcons Interested In Round 2?

By Jeremy Brener12 hours ago
USATSI_17346599
News

Ravens Trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals

By Falcon Report Staff14 hours ago
london pitts
News

Kyle Pitts and Drake London: NFL Draft Gives Atlanta Falcons Big Boost

By Coty Davis14 hours ago
drake london
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Select USC's Drake London

By Jeremy Brener15 hours ago
eagles-vs-falcons
News

NFL Draft: Eagles Targeting Falcons Pick at No. 8 - Source

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
garrett-wilson
News

Giants Trade Down? How Does That Affect Falcons?

By Jeremy Brener and Cole Thompson22 hours ago