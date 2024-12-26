Post-Christmas Atlanta Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft
The Atlanta Falcons narrowly lead the NFC South with two weeks of the NFL regular season remaining. While it is not draft season in Atlanta, the front office already knows positions of need for 2025 and beyond.
General manager Terry Fontenot currently holds four draft picks, one each in the first, second, fourth, and seventh rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Atlanta sent its third-round pick to New England for Matt Judon. Their fifth-round pick was forfeited due to violating tampering rules when arranging travel for Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, and Charlie Woerner during free agency.
Finally, the sixth-round pick was involved in the Van Jefferson pick swap. The Falcons have the Rams’ seventh-round pick, while their own currently is held by the Steelers.
Reminder, it’s December, and draft boards will evolve.
Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Campbell is an IMG Academy graduate and former 5-star recruit before committing to Alabama. The 6 foot 3, 244-pounder has been pro-prepped since early high school and has durable coverage ability in space and sideline-to-sideline speed.
The injury history of Troy Andersen and the lack of athleticism from Nate Landman and JD Bertrand make this a top-two need on this Falcons team. If you want a starter in a limited linebacker class, he’s the best.
Round 2 - Pick 51 Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas
2023 first-team All-SEC and second team in 2024, Jackson had 6.5 sacks each of the last-two seasons. Throughout his top-100 high school recruitment and playing days at LSU and Arkansas, Jackson established inside/outside versatility on the line of scrimmage.
In the case of the Falcons, with his 96th-percentile height, 86th-percentile weight, and 80+ percentile vertical speed, Jackson projects well for a defensive end role in a 3-4 defensive scheme, similar to the role occupied by Calais Campbell in 2023.
Pick 51 would be Jackson’s draft floor for sure, but knowing Fontenot has made a second-round trade in every draft he’s led with the Falcons, he’ll go up and get Jackson if he wants him.
Round 4 - Pick 120 Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
Preferably a zone corner, the 6-foot, 195-pound Riley is the sizable thump in the slot. The Falcons need to upgrade depth behind starter Dee Alford, who is a restricted free agent after this season.
Riley‘s speed is what he writes home about though, and oddly he times even faster than he looks on tape. With a verified 10.48 100-meter time, he’s got ideal size and speed.
Round 7 - Pick 237 Cam Jackson, NT, Florida
A 3-4 scheme ideally features a mammoth nose tackle in the middle. Jackson has lost over 25 pounds and was still listed at 342 pounds for the Gators in 2024.
Jackson’s immovable mass and ferocious motor can help contribute in Atlanta’s early down stunts and gap control, creating a niche role at a value late Day 3.
Four picks, four defensive players - Terry Fontenot has gone offensive skill in the first round in each of his first-four drafts as the Falcons general manager. However, this will be the first time the Falcons aren’t drafting in the top-10, and the idea of selecting the best prospect available should be able to fill needs on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.