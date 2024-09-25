Real New Orleans Saints? Atlanta Falcons ask 'Who Dat?'
After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in what many describe as a heartbreaker, the Atlanta Falcons renew hostilities with New Orleans Saints. With New Orleans leading the NFC South with a 2-1 record, the Falcons look to not only even their own record but claim a share of first place.
The Saints dropped a game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unlike the first two weeks where New Orleans flew up and down the field, the offense sputtered. After racking up 44 points and 432 yards against the Cowboys, New Orleans managed just 12 points on 219 yards against the Eagles.
Now, after three weeks of the Falcons hanging with three probable playoff teams, their identity slowly comes into focus.
At the same time, who are the real New Orleans Saints?
Defensive Strength
Despite years of a high-powered offense, the Saints morphed into a stellar defensive team. As Cameron Jordan starts to wind down, the pass rush burden falls to Carl Granderson and Bryan Bresee. Jordan now plays a lesser role in the defense, giving way to Granderson. Granderson and Bresee each have three sacks on the young season.
Meanwhile, Pete Werner and Demario Davis patrol the middle of the defense to successful results. Yet, despite the early successes, one thing stands out as a red flag that the Falcons could take advantage of. Cornerback Alontae Taylor leads the team in sacks with 3.5.
In no rational world or metric should a corner lead the team in sacks. New Orleans sends Taylor relatively often for a cornerback. Seven blitzes in three games as a nickel corner feels a bit much. If Taylor vacates the slot on a regular basis, Kyle Pitts could be in for a big game.
Same Old Carr
To the eyes of most, Derek Carr looks like a different quarterback, erasing a losing legacy with the Raiders. Yet, to those that know Carr, understand a few things. First, when things go well, Carr functions like a top-end starter, completing throws at a high rate, spreading the ball around.
Now, allow one rusher to get free and anywhere near him. and you will see him turtle up, even throwing himself on the ground to escape all pressure, real or imaginary. Carr does not possess the consistent ability to improvise. When the play breaks down, so does he.
The Falcons can send an extra rusher to harass him. These harassments lead to fumbles, which he earned two league titles for. Center Erik McCoy will miss the game. As a result, the Falcons should run a blitz up the A gap and rattle Carr. Two years in New Orleans doesn't erase nine years with the Raiders.
Identity
After three games, the Atlanta Falcons who know they are. They stayed toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs and defeated the Eagles in Philadelphia. The same team that clamped the Saints.
Identity in the NFL could be a weekly occurrence. However, when facing a divisional rival, the gloves are off. Who are the Saints? Are they the world beaters who went in to Dallas and mopped the floor with the Cowboys, or are they the team who got bullied at home by the Eagles?
Whoever they appear as on Sunday, the Falcons look ready for them.