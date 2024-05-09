SI Fires Warning to Atlanta Falcons, NFC South
The NFL learned it could never doubt Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Atlanta Falcons and the rest of the NFC South received the same lesson with Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers last season as Tampa cruised to its third-straight division title.
SI.com’s Will Laws warned readers that it would be a mistake to overlook the Buccaneers in 2024. In an effort to avoid that potential blunder, Laws ranked Tampa Bay’s roster as the best in the NFC South.
“The arrival of Kirk Cousins gave Atlanta the headlines—and again after the draft selection of Michael Penix Jr,” wrote Laws.
“But the under-the-radar Buccaneers made many savvy moves this offseason, and the same can be said for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.”
Of the four NFC South teams, Laws rated the Falcons’ roster second.
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers were ranked as having the third and fourth-best roster, respectively, in the division.
“Putting aside the quarterback dilemma, the Falcons have stability on the offensive line and added depth at wide receiver with Rondale Moore, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III,” wrote Laws. “One will need to step up as the No. 2 wideout behind London, who was often open last season to no avail as his signal-callers failed to get him the ball. Pitts might finally put it together on the field with Cousins and a new coaching staff.”
Laws was critical of the decision to draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr., because with that pick, the Falcons “missed an opportunity to draft an immediate impact player.” But Laws was complimentary of the defensive additions Atlanta made in the second and third rounds of the draft.
“The defense will probably build off its promising 2023 season due to the arrival of Morris, who flourished as the Rams’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons and won a Super Bowl in L.A.,” wrote Laws. “Atlanta boasts a strong secondary with safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback A.J Terrell, and the defensive front could be better with talented Day 2 picks Ruke Orhorhoro and Bralen Trice.”
Because the Falcons have captured the biggest headlines in the division, a lot of analysts this summer will likely refer to the team as the NFC South favorite. But to win the division, the Falcons will have to dethrone the Buccaneers, who have won three-straight NFC South crowns.
The Falcons won their last division title in 2016.