Will Jake Matthews & Darnell Mooney Play Tonight? Falcons Give Final Update
SANTA CLARA, CA – The Atlanta Falcons are out in California in Week 7 as they take on the San Francisco 49ers. They will be seeking just their second three-game winning streak since 2020 on Sunday Night Football.
One of the more important things to watch for the Falcons this week was the injury designations of both wide receiver Darnell Mooney and left tackle Jake Matthews. Both were listed as questionable on Friday. With the team announcing its list of inactive players, neither player will miss Sunday’s game.
Matthews will make his 184th consecutive start tonight. This will continue the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest in franchise history.
Mooney was a limited participant in practices this week as he returned from his hamstring injury. The veteran wideout has played in just three games, last appearing before the bye week, recording seven receptions for 79 yards this season. He has struggled with injuries since injuring his shoulder on the first day of training camp in July, the hamstring being the latest of these.
The team previously announced that three starters/significant contributors would be unavailable for this game.
Rookies Jalon Walker (groin) and nickel corner Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) will be unavailable for this game due to some soft tissue injuries. This will be the second consecutive game that Bowman will miss, and the Falcons will again call on Dee Alford to play in his place. Walker will miss the first game of his NFL career.
Additionally, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud will also miss this game. He was reportedly sent home this week by head coach Raheem Morris due to a “private matter.” With this report, he is officially inactive. He was a healthy scratch last week in what was described as a coach’s decision. McCloud has just six receptions for 64 yards this season.
In a positive development, defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham will be active in tonight’s game after being activated from the injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. Cornerback Clark Phillips III was put on the injured reserve in a corresponding move.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Santa Clara against is set for 8:20 on NBC. The home side is a slight -1.5 favorite in this game.
Below is the full list of inactive Falcons for Week 7 against the 49ers:
- Edge Jalon Walker
- CB Billy Bowman Jr.
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud
- OL Jack Nelson
- DL LaCale London