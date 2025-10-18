Falcons Active Important Defender Ahead of 49ers Matchup on SNF
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons activated defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham
(calf) from injured reserve on Saturday ahead of their trip west to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. In a corresponding move, the Falcons placed cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps) on the injured reserve.
The Falcons initially opened the 21-day window for Graham to return from the injured reserve last week. In the time since, he had been a full participant in practices, but missed their Week 6 game against Buffalo. He was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game.
Assuming he is active on Sunday, Graham will come in and provide instant support to the defensive line. The former fifth-round pick will provide some important size and an additional interior disruptor next to Ruke Orhororo and Brandon Dorlus.
The interior defender played 10 games for the Falcons last season. He had 12 tackles, nine quarterback pressures, and an 8.6% pressure rate.
“He is the profile for our insiders [on the defensive line],” Ulbrich said. “We look for explosion. We look for speed. We look for a guy that's got amazing instinct and toughness. He's going to rep our style at the highest level, so I'm just very excited to get him back. And he's got a really cool way about himself. He has an infectious energy that he walks around with. He's quiet, but he says a lot without saying much, just in the way that he plays and carries himself. He has an element of elevating those around him, too. There's tremendous value in TQ.”
Graham originally injured his calf during training camp. He was then put on the injured reserve during roster cuts with a designation to return, alongside offensive lineman Storm Norton.
Phillips has appeared in just one game this season for the Falcons, where he made one tackle in the win over the Washington Commanders.
The third-year corner played in 16 games for the Falcons last season, starting two, and finished with 63 tackles, with four for a loss. He was targeted 37 times, allowing 25 receptions for 306 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.
The Falcons and 49ers are set to kick off on Sunday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium at 8:20. Atlanta, fresh off one of their strongest performances of the season, will enter this game as a -2.0 point underdog.