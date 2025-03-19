Falcons, NFL Fans to Receive Peak Into Kirk Cousins' Roller Coaster 2024 Season
Whether Atlanta Falcons fans want it or not, they are about to get a behind-the-scenes look at quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming Season 2 of "Quarterback", which is a documentary series that follows a few different signal callers.
Cousins, along with Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, will be one of the three quarterbacks featured in Season 2.
Viewers familiar with the show will remember that this is not the first time Cousins or a Falcons quarterback have been featured on the series. Two years ago in Season 1, quarterback Marcus Mariota was one of the three signal-callers featured.
That was of particular interest, because similar to Cousins last year, Mariota had a controversial ending to the 2022 season.
On Dec. 8, 2022, the Falcons benched Mariota to begin starting rookie signal-caller Desmond Ridder. Before Ridder's first start, the Falcons placed Mariota on injured reserve with a knee issue.
Quickly after landing on IR, a narrative grew that Mariota quit on the Falcons. The documentary series gave fan's a unique behind-the-scenes look of what really transpired and allowed Falcons fans to decide for themselves how to feel about the end of Mariota's time in Atlanta.
The potential end of Cousins' Falcons tenure (if he is indeed traded this offseason) has potentially more juice. After a slow start to the year following a four-year, $180 million contract agreement last offseason, Cousins was a top quarterback in October.
He seemed mostly recovered from the Achilles injury and over the fact the Falcons drafted his replacement at No. 8 overall.
But then the bottom came out during the second half, leading to Cousins' benching. During his final five starts, Cousins had one touchdown and nine interceptions.
After the season, Cousins revealed during an interview with NFL personality Kay Adams on Feb. 4 that he suffered injuries to his throwing elbow and shoulder during the first game of his cold streak. The revelation came after the team repeatedly said Cousins was benched only due to poor performance and not health.
It's not clear how many new details might be in Season 2 of "Quarterback." But the show has the potential to provide new insight.
From a team perspective, though, this isn't what the Falcons need. At least with Mariota, he was no longer with the Falcons when the documentary was released.
As of March 19, Cousins remains on the Atlanta roster. But news of the series could set a trade deadline for the Falcons with the veteran quarterback.
Along with Mariota, Cousins was one of the quarterbacks featured on Season 1 of the show. Season 2 will debut in July.
The Falcons might be best off trading Cousins before the series debuts.