3 Biggest Position Battles as Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Looms

With training camp approaching at the end of the month, many players are preparing to compete for roster spots. The Atlanta Falcons players are no exception. There are multiple key battles, including one for the most important position on the field.

So let's take a look at the most crucial position battles to watch during the Falcons' training camp.

Quarterback:

The quarterback battle has been and will continue to be the headline story of the Falcons' offseason. It is the closest and most intriguing battle in the league for the sport's most important position.

With Michael Penix Jr. coming off his third ACL injury in his football career and with minimal on-field success, the Falcons' new regime decided to bring in some competition in the form of Tua Tagovailoa.

Because of Penix’s rehab from injury, the true competition for this spot will not start until training camp. Penix was unable to compete in some of the team's drills during minicamp and OTAs. If Penix is good to go for training camp, this should be a close battle, and the pair's performance during training camp will likely decide the starter for Week 1.

Penix has started just 12 games in his two years in the league and holds a record of 4-8. He has shown flashes of high upside, and his arm talent gives him the ability to make any throw on the field, but he has struggled with accuracy, something new coach Kevin Stefanski has stressed as one of the key attributes of a great quarterback.

Tagovailoa has a chance to redeem his career in Atlanta after fizzling out in Miami. After a Pro Bowl season in 2023, the Dolphins gave Tagovailoa a massive contract. After two years filled with injuries and inconsistent play, the Dolphins decided to release him and take on a record $99.2 million in dead cap. Other than being a lefty, Tagovailoa is almost the opposite of Penix as a quarterback. He lacks the raw arm strength and talent to make every throw, but has great accuracy and anticipation.

This battle is not just one of the biggest on this Falcons team, but for the entire league. All eyes will be on the two lefties during training camp to see who comes out on top. And maybe more importantly, if he can hold onto the job once a starter is named.

Cornerback:

A.J. Terrell is locked in as the Falcons' primary boundary corner, but who his running mate will be on the other side is more up in the air. The position was occupied by veteran Mike Hughes last season, and he will be one of the main contenders for the spot once again.

However, the team drafted Terrell’s brother, Avieon Terrell, in the second round of this year's draft, and he is certainly poised to compete for the spot next to his brother. Terrell has exceptional technical ability that is sure to have him on the field early in his career, but at 5-foot-10, 186 pounds, he is a little undersized for a boundary corner and could be better suited as the nickel defender.

With Billy Bowman Jr. a doubt to start Week 1, there's a scenario where all three players end up as starters with Avieon manning the nickel position.

Linebacker:

Another position with one bona fide starter, with a handful of guys vying for the other spot, is linebacker. Divine Deablo has a starting linebacker role locked up. After the departure of Kaden Elliss, the second spot is up in the air as training camp approaches.

Following a year in which the position struggled with injuries and depth, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich emphasized adding players with good size and athleticism for depth. The team signed Christian Harris and Channing Tindall in free agency and drafted Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

After a strong showing at OTAs and minicamp, Harris is viewed as the early favorite to secure the job, but he will need a strong showing in training camp to solidify himself as a starter with so many guys competing for the spot. Harris had 101 tackles with the Texans in 2023, but injuries saw him fall out of the lineup the following two years.

Perkins showed upside as a pass rusher in college, which is something Ulbrich will value, as he loves to blitz his linebackers. After a standout freshman season at LSU, Perkins dealt with injuries and never lived up to the hype of his first year. He possesses the talent, and I expect Ulbrich to find ways to get him on the field early even if he doesn’t win the position battle.

Daniels is a project draft pick who is built eerily similar to Deablo. Daniels is also a converted safety who uses his height and speed to make plays all over the field. Ulbrich loves Deablo, and if Daniels can learn from him and develop, Ulbrich would love the chance to put the two of them on the field together.

Tindall is an uber-athletic linebacker who will likely not win this position battle but will serve as a good depth piece for the system that Ulbrich likes to run. With plenty of new faces in the room, a strong training camp from any of these guys could earn them a starting role on the defense.

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With almost an entirely new regime, there will be plenty of players looking to impress the new faces in the building during training camp. These positions and names are the big battles to keep an eye on during the lead-up to the regular season.

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