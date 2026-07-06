Atlanta Falcons fans have suffered through eight losing seasons since the team last made the playoffs in 2017. They've gone through another regime change this offseason that was more of a full house cleaning, starting at the top with Matt Ryan effectively replacing Rich McKay as president of football.

Terry Fontentot was replaced as general manager by Ian Cunningham, whose resume includes stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Chicago Bears. Kevin Stefanski is taking the reins as the Falcons' fourth head coach since 2019.

What does Stefanski have to work with in trying to get the Falcons a winning season and a playoff spot? Not much, according to ESPN's latest roster rankings.

The World Wide Leader has only two teams below the Falcons when it comes to roster talent. The Miami Dolphins, who are in pure tank mode for 2026, and the hapless Cleveland Browns. The Falcons come in tied at 29th with the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN's team of analysts calls running back the biggest strength of the team and quarterback the biggest weakness.

When it comes to the "X-factor" for this team, the biggest variable is how well the combination of Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. plays at quarterback in 2026. However, analytics writer Seth Walder went a different route when choosing the "X-Factor" for the Falcons, naming rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell.

"Last season, Mike Hughes allowed 1.5 yards per coverage snap, much higher than average for an outside cornerback." Walder wrote. "Could Terrell, who was the Falcons' first selection in this year's draft at No. 48, end up being a better solution at outside corner opposite his brother A.J. Terrell Jr.? If so, that would be a good sign for Atlanta's secondary."

Terrell will add talent and depth to the cornerback room that could be without nickel Billy Bowman Jr. to start the season, as he recovers from an Achilles tendon tear. But let's dig a little deeper into ESPN's shocking ranking of the Falcons roster.

Even if you believe the Falcons have the worst quarterback room in the NFL, this list wasn't ranking quarterbacks. It was ranking rosters.

Two weeks ago, ESPN's Bill Barnwell called the Falcons' offensive skill players the fourth best in the NFL. Bijan Robinson is widely considered a top-two running back in the NFL. Kyle Pitts was second-team All-Pro last year, and Drake London is a top-10 wide receiver.

The offensive line is stacked with veterans, including All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom.

The defense was led by young stars like James Pearce Jr., Xavier Watts, Brandon Dorlus, and Jalen Walker to set a franchise record for sacks with 57.

The NFL turned over 10 head coaches this offseason, and the Falcons were widely considered one of the best available jobs because of the strength of their roster.

Can this team be undone by subpar quarterback play? Yes.

But that's not what ESPN is grading. This was meant to be a valuation of talent across the roster, not just another quarterback ranking.

The most convincing argument to be made against the absurdity of this ranking is this: If the Falcons really have the 30th roster in the NFL, which is made up of the same core of players as last year, former head coach Raheem Morris overachieved in 2025 to get an 8-9 record.

There isn't anyone who watched the Falcons play last year who would say that with a straight face.

Raheem Morris was fired because his team woefully underachieved and looked ill-prepared way too often. His coordinator hires were a disaster, and owner Arthur Blank rightfully pulled the plug after just two seasons.

The Falcons still have questions at quarterback, despite the massive investment in the position just two seasons ago. But the surrounding talent is strong.

Certainly better than more than two teams in the NFL.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!