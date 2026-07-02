New QB Rankings Paint Bleak Picture for Falcons in 2026

Two years ago, the Atlanta Falcons spent $100 million and a No. 8 overall draft pick to solve the quarterback problem that has plagued them since Matt Ryan's departure.

Unfortunately, two years later, they still find themselves in quarterback purgatory.

Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. will battle for the starting quarterback spot for the Falcons, and while there is potential, there isn't much recent success.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its quarterback rankings based on the last few seasons, and Tagovailoa checks in at No. 28, while Penix gets an honorable mention with the likes of Shedeur Sanders and J.J. McCarthy.

Looking around the rest of the NFC South, Baker Mayfield predictably leads the division at No. 18, with Bryce Young checking in at 20, and Tyler Shough in third at No. 24.

Tagovailoa has a history of success, but he hasn't found much in the last two years, helping to lead to his dismissal in Miami.

"The former Miami Dolphin was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, ranking fourth among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF WAR over that span," wrote PFF. "But he has been on a downward trajectory over the past two years, ranking 31st among 33 qualifying quarterbacks in PFF overall grade (67.9) since 2024."

Last week, Benjamin Solak of ESPN asked the question if Tagovailoa's decline was a blip or a trend. While he didn't think he'd ever hit the heights of his 2023 All-Pro season, it was easy enough to figure out that the personnel around Tagovailoa in Miami last year was lacking. Jaylen Waddle was the team's leading receiver, with running back Devon Achane coming in second.

After those two, it was journeyman tight end Greg Dulcich coming in third, who couldn't get on the field for the Denver Broncos or New York Giants in 2024. Tagovailoa will have a much better supporting cast, including a veteran offensive line, in Atlanta should he win the job.

Penix's grade was more of an incomplete, but that in itself has been a problem. In seven seasons as a starting quarterback, dating back to college, Penix has only finished two.

"He also underwhelmed on the field, as his 71.3% adjusted completion percentage ranked fourth-worst among qualifying quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks. Penix must now battle both his health and former Miami Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa to regain the starting job.

Penix was drafted because of his powerful left arm. He displayed that attribute to close his rookie season in a three-game cameo that excited Falcons fans heading into 2025. Then, he was handcuffed by former offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. The downfield passing game disappeared, and Penix was forced to run a predictable pistol formation with no semblance of play action.

The lack of play action was particularly frustrating for the Falcons, considering Robinson came from the LA Rams, who are the most play-action-heavy team in the NFL, and the Falcons have arguably the best running back in football.

In his first year with the Falcons, Kevin Stefanski must decide if he has a quarterback of the future on his team. Penix and Tagovailoa are 26 and 28, respectively, but they've both had problems staying on the field. If neither is convincing this season, the Falcons will be back in the quarterback market in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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