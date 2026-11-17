The Atlanta Falcons have come under heavy criticism for their use, or lack thereof, of All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson. Much was made of Sunday's anemic effort against the Kansas City Chiefs when the Falcons went three-and-out on their first possession without Robinson touching the ball.

There are several reasons contributing to the perceived misuse of their star player, but let's dig into three big ones.

1. Stack the Box

Atlanta Falcons 1st Play on Offense vs. Kansas City Chiefs | NFL+

Defenses have figured out that the way to stop the Falcons' offense is to stop Robinson and put pressure on Michael Penix Jr. Unfortunately for the Falcons, this can be accomplished by the same method: stack the box and blitz the gaps.

On the Falcons' first play from scrimmage, the Chiefs had seven players on the line of scrimmage, and they had nine in the box. They sent six on a blitz. That's an awfully tough front to run against.

They sent six on the snap; Penix made the right read, throwing the ball to Drake London, whose cornerback came on a blitz, but he airmailed the throw. Now it's second and 10, and you're behind the sticks. The Chiefs blitzed on second down, and the Chiefs blitzed on third down.

Whether you blame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the offensive line, Penix, or some combination of all three, Penix's passing numbers against the blitz and against pressure are atrocious.

Of 34 quarterbacks who have faced at least 35 blitzes, Penix ranks 27th in EPA per play, according to Sumer Sports. His EPA when pressured is 31st of 33 quarterbacks who have faced at least 50 pressures, and his 36.5% completion percentage is dead last.

Robinson leads the NFL in yards after contact, and that's not necessarily a stat I'd be bragging about as an offensive coordinator. The better metric? Yards before contact. Robinson is 12th in the NFL at 2.7 yards per rush, according to Pro Football Reference. It was 1.5 yards before contact against the Buccaneers.

If I'm a defensive coordinator, I know I can flood the Falcons' offensive backfield and stop Robinson, and Penix isn't going to beat me by throwing the ball. That makes playing defense awfully easy.

2. Limited Opportunities

Robinson had nine touches in the first half. That's not an eye-popping low number of touches, but the Falcons only ran 24 plays, nine of them coming on the only drive on which they converted a first down. They had six drives, and five of them were three-and-out.

No one is getting a lot of touches when you have five three-and-outs and are 5-of-16 on third down in the game. The Falcons have fallen to 27th in the NFL in third-down conversions at 32.4%.

The inability to convert on third down and turn drives into points helps contribute to the team falling behind early. Call this reason 2b, but the Falcons have played more snaps down two scores than any team in the NFL.

Rate of offensive snaps trailing by double-digits...



Falcons 35.9%

Cardinals 33.5%

Titans 31.9%

Dolphins 31.6%

Chargers 29.1%

Steelers 27.5%

Raiders 27.3%

Patriots 26.9%

Panthers 25.3%

Browns 24.6%

Cowboys 21.9%

Commanders 21.9%

Jets 19.9%

Bucs 18.2%

Packers 17.6%

Giants 15.9%… — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) November 16, 2026

It's hard to establish a running game when you can't extend drives and you're behind in games.

3. Perception

How many people critical of Robinson's lack of use would be surprised to learn he has the second most touches (220) in the NFL behind Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (240)?

The Falcons haven't had a bye yet, but his touches per game are still No. 4 in the NFL at 22.0, trailing only James Cook of the Bills, Kenneth Walker III of the Lions, and Gibbs.

Robinson is getting the ball. Other than the blowout loss to the Bears, he has had at least 19 touches in every game this season.

Could he have more?

Yes

Should he?

Maybe. But I don't know that I want Bijan Robinson slamming his head into nine-man fronts, down two scores, on a 3-6 (now 3-7) team who were sellers at the trade deadline.

Until the Falcons figure out how to back defenders off the line of scrimmage, Robinson is going to continue to be limited in his effectiveness, or as some might call it: Misused.

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