Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!

This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. That leaves managers without the services of several fantasy-useful running backs, including Bijan Robinson, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Josh Jacobs, Rhamondre Stevenson and Zach Charbonnet. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Chase Brown and Jonah Coleman, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The position is very thin this week, especially with six teams off and injuries decimating offenses across the league, so you’ll likely have to stick with your starters in most cases.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 11 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TB 2 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. MIN 3 James Cook BUF vs. MIA 4 Emmett Johnson KC vs. ARI 5 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. BAL 6 Tony Pollard TEN at DAL 7 D'Andre Swift CHI vs. NO 8 Javonte Williams DAL vs. TEN 9 Jaylen Warren PIT at PHI 10 Chase Brown CIN at WAS 11 Jonah Coleman DEN vs. LV 12 Derrick Henry BAL at CAR 13 Bhayshul Tuten JAC at NYG 14 Bucky Irving TB at DET 15 Jonathan Taylor IND at HOU 16 Breece Hall NYJ at LAC 17 Ollie Gordon II MIA at BUF 18 Cam Skattebo NYG vs. JAC 19 Ashton Jeanty LV at DEN 20 Saquon Barkley PHI vs. PIT 21 David Montgomery HOU vs. IND 22 Kyle Monangai CHI vs. NO 23 Rachaad White WAS vs. CIN 24 Travis Etienne Jr. NO at CHI 25 Jordan Mason MIN at SF 26 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN at SF 27 Kaelon Black SF vs. MIN 28 Seth McGowan IND at HOU 29 Tyler Allgeier ARI at KC 30 Braelon Allen NYJ at LAC 31 Kenneth Gainwell TB at DET 32 Omarion Hampton LAC vs. NYJ 33 Rico Dowdle PIT at PHI 34 J.K. Dobbins DEN vs. LV 35 Alvin Kamara NO at CHI 36 Bam Knight ARI at KC 37 Mike Washington Jr. LV at DEN 38 Justice Hill BAL at CAR 39 Devin Singletary NYG vs. JAC 40 Kimani Vidal LAC vs. NYJ 41 Samaje Perine CIN at WAS 42 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC at NYG 43 Keaton Mitchell LAC vs. NYJ 44 Austin Ekeler WAS vs. CIN 45 Emari Demercado HOU vs. IND 46 Ray Davis BUF vs. MIA 47 Sione Vaki DET vs. TB 48 Elijah Mitchell PHI vs. PIT 49 Audric Estime NO at CHI 50 Sean Tucker TB at DET 51 Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. IND 52 Ty Johnson BUF vs. MIA 53 Jaylen Wright MIA at BUF 54 Israel Abanikanda DAL vs. TEN 55 Trevor Etienne CAR vs. BAL 56 Dylan Laube LV at DEN 57 Hunter Luepke DAL vs. TEN 58 Roshon Johnson CHI vs. NO 59 Kaytron Allen MIA at BUF 60 Nate Carter KC vs. ARI