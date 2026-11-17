Week 11 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
Week 11 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!
This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. That leaves managers without the services of several fantasy-useful running backs, including Bijan Robinson, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Josh Jacobs, Rhamondre Stevenson and Zach Charbonnet. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Chase Brown and Jonah Coleman, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The position is very thin this week, especially with six teams off and injuries decimating offenses across the league, so you’ll likely have to stick with your starters in most cases.
Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 11 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. TB
2
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. MIN
3
James Cook
BUF
vs. MIA
4
Emmett Johnson
KC
vs. ARI
5
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. BAL
6
Tony Pollard
TEN
at DAL
7
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. NO
8
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. TEN
9
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at PHI
10
Chase Brown
CIN
at WAS
11
Jonah Coleman
DEN
vs. LV
12
Derrick Henry
BAL
at CAR
13
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
at NYG
14
Bucky Irving
TB
at DET
15
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at HOU
16
Breece Hall
NYJ
at LAC
17
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
at BUF
18
Cam Skattebo
NYG
vs. JAC
19
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at DEN
20
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. PIT
21
David Montgomery
HOU
vs. IND
22
Kyle Monangai
CHI
vs. NO
23
Rachaad White
WAS
vs. CIN
24
Travis Etienne Jr.
NO
at CHI
25
Jordan Mason
MIN
at SF
26
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
at SF
27
Kaelon Black
SF
vs. MIN
28
Seth McGowan
IND
at HOU
29
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
at KC
30
Braelon Allen
NYJ
at LAC
31
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
at DET
32
Omarion Hampton
LAC
vs. NYJ
33
Rico Dowdle
PIT
at PHI
34
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
vs. LV
35
Alvin Kamara
NO
at CHI
36
Bam Knight
ARI
at KC
37
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
at DEN
38
Justice Hill
BAL
at CAR
39
Devin Singletary
NYG
vs. JAC
40
Kimani Vidal
LAC
vs. NYJ
41
Samaje Perine
CIN
at WAS
42
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
at NYG
43
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
vs. NYJ
44
Austin Ekeler
WAS
vs. CIN
45
Emari Demercado
HOU
vs. IND
46
Ray Davis
BUF
vs. MIA
47
Sione Vaki
DET
vs. TB
48
Elijah Mitchell
PHI
vs. PIT
49
Audric Estime
NO
at CHI
50
Sean Tucker
TB
at DET
51
Dare Ogunbowale
HOU
vs. IND
52
Ty Johnson
BUF
vs. MIA
53
Jaylen Wright
MIA
at BUF
54
Israel Abanikanda
DAL
vs. TEN
55
Trevor Etienne
CAR
vs. BAL
56
Dylan Laube
LV
at DEN
57
Hunter Luepke
DAL
vs. TEN
58
Roshon Johnson
CHI
vs. NO
59
Kaytron Allen
MIA
at BUF
60
Nate Carter
KC
vs. ARI
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano