5 Biggest Winners From the Falcons’ Dominant Win Over the Saints

The Atlanta Falcons delivered one of their most complete performances of the season Monday night, dominating the New Orleans Saints 45-24 in a statement victory at the Caesars Superdome.

Atlanta controlled the game from the opening whistle, combining a dominant rushing attack with timely passing plays and a defensive front that made life difficult for Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. With the Falcons clicking on both sides of the football, several players stood out in a game that quickly turned into a rout.

Here are the biggest winners from Atlanta's Monday night victory.

Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr.

What more can be said about Bijan Robinson in primetime?

I asked him why he performs so well in primetime games: "Every game to me is a prime-time game," he said. "They're all the same to me in terms of mentality."

Robinson continued his remarkable run under the bright lights, finishing with 19 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He consistently found running lanes and broke through the Saints' defense, helping Atlanta establish control early.

Brian Robinson Jr. provided an excellent complement as his backup. Robinson Jr. finished with 14 carries for 62 yards and three touchdowns, giving the Falcons a powerful one-two punch in the backfield.

The duo helped Atlanta tie a franchise record with five rushing touchdowns in a single game. The Falcons previously did so against the San Diego Chargers on Oct. 21, 1973, and the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 23, 2008.

For Atlanta, the rushing attack was simply overwhelming.

C.J. Henderson

With A.J. Terrell unavailable, C.J. Henderson was asked to step into a larger role at cornerback.

He delivered.

Henderson forced a fumble, played strong coverage throughout the night, and finished with a team-leading 10 tackles. He stayed around the football and gave the Falcons exactly what they needed from him.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich previously said Henderson gives Atlanta security at cornerback and said he was excited to see him "show this league exactly who he is now."

Henderson certainly made his case Monday night.

The Defensive Line

The Falcons defensive front made Tyler Shough uncomfortable for most of the evening.

Cameron Thomas, Brandon Dorlus, Gervon Dexter, and Maason Smith combined for 11 quarterback hits, consistently collapsing the pocket and preventing Shough from getting comfortable. The pressure helped Atlanta's secondary and forced New Orleans into difficult situations throughout the game.

The defensive line delivered a complete performance, helping set the tone for the Falcons' defensive dominance.

Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson only caught two passes Monday night, but both were significant.

His biggest contribution came on a 31-yard touchdown reception that extended Atlanta's lead and pushed the game further out of reach. It was Dotson's first touchdown as a Falcon, giving him an early signature moment with his new team.

Atlanta did not need Dotson to produce a massive statistical performance, but when he got opportunities, he made them count.

Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. played complementary football and gave the Falcons exactly what they needed from their quarterback.

Penix completed 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. He looked comfortable operating the offense and consistently delivered when Atlanta needed a big play. He connected with Drake London, Jahan Dotson, and Kyle Pitts for key gains throughout the night while taking only one sack.

There were a few throws Penix would probably like to have back, but overall, it was another encouraging performance.

More importantly, his connection with London continues to develop.

Through two games, London has 290 receiving yards, up from just 80 yards over his previous 22 games. The chemistry between Penix and London is becoming increasingly difficult for opposing defenses to handle.

On Monday night, Penix looked confident, controlled, and in command as Atlanta cruised to its 45-24 victory.

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