Atlanta Falcons Don't Name a QB among 3 First-Time Captains as New Era Begins

The Atlanta Falcons have named their five team captains for the 2026 season; the franchise enters a new era under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Running back Bijan Robinson, offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, safety Jessie Bates III, inside linebacker Divine Deablo, and kicker Nick Folk were voted captains by their teammates. Robinson, Deablo, and Folk are first-time captains. Bates returns as a four-time captain, while Lindstrom earns the honor for the third time.

Bates III

Deablo

Folk

Lindstrom

Robinson



Inside the huddle for the captains announcement 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j753PIptnx — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 3, 2026

The Falcons’ decision is notable because there is no quarterback among this year’s five captains. Atlanta is still waiting to make its decision on a starting quarterback for the regular season, making the leadership group even more important heading into Week 1.

The 2026 captains also represent a significant change from last season.

In 2025, the Falcons’ six captains were quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, Bates, Kaden Elliss and Bradley Pinion. Lindstrom and Bates are the only two players from that group to retain the honor this season.

That turnover comes as Atlanta moves from the Raheem Morris era into Stefanski’s first season as head coach.

Stefanski’s first coaching staff also represents a new direction for the organization, including new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and offensive line coach Bill Callahan, while defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and running backs coach Michael Pitre were retained.

In that transition, having respected players establish the team’s standard becomes especially important.

Captains aren’t simply ceremonial leaders. They can serve as a bridge between players and coaches, help establish accountability, communicate expectations inside the locker room, and provide leadership when adversity hits. They also represent the team during pregame ceremonies and other official responsibilities.

For Robinson, Deablo and Folk, their selections show that their teammates see them as more than contributors on the field.

Robinson is now one of the faces of the franchise, Deablo will provide another leadership voice on defense, and Folk brings veteran experience to special teams.

Meanwhile, Lindstrom and Bates provide continuity from previous seasons.

The Falcons are entering 2026 with a new coaching philosophy, a revamped football operation, and several unanswered questions. Their captains will be responsible for helping turn that transition into a unified locker room as they head into the regular season.

The Falcons will face the Steelers on the road in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 13 for the Week 1 opener of the 2026 season.

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