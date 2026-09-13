Atlanta Falcons Reveal Emergency 3rd QB Plan for Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite missing the playoffs for the last eight seasons, the Atlanta Falcons never seem to lack for drama.

That's the case today, as they open their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a starting quarterback who was unemployed the day before training camp opened and a backup who was not among the 10 quarterbacks who heard their name called during the NFL Draft.

Starter Cooper Rush admitted he had only packed for a week after getting a call from the Atlanta Falcons the day before training camp. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand was taking first-team snaps that first week as the only healthy quarterback in Flowery Branch who had been on the team for more than an hour.

With Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. both posting DNFs in their quarterback race, Rush and Strand find themselves center stage on Sunday against the Steelers. But what if the worst happens- and let's face it, it's the Atlanta Falcons- and the team has to go to a third quarterback?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that the Falcons would turn to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus if for some reason they needed to go to a third quarterback on Sunday.

"Cooper Rush will be Atlanta’s starting quarterback today, undrafted free agent Jack Strand will be the backup, and with Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. both inactive, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus will be the Falcons’ emergency quarterback vs. the Steelers," Schefter wrote on X.

Zaccheaus is listed as a starting wide receiver for the Falcons after returning to the team as a free agent in March. He's also going to be the team's emergency running back, according to Schefter.

The Falcons have some bad luck, a lot of it self-imposed, at the quarterback position. However, only carrying two running backs on the active roster is a head-scratcher. We thought either Tyler Goodson or Cash Jones, and maybe both, would make the 53-man roster after strong preseasons. Both were cut and re-signed to the practice squad.

OK. The Falcons gambled and were able to get them to the practice squad, so surely one of them will be elevated for the season opener. Goodson was a good candidate because of his excellent work as a kickoff returner as well as his duties as running back.

Nope. It's Zaccheaus.

At the end of the day, it likely won't matter. Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. can each handle the day's workload if something should happen to the other. And how often do we see a third quarterback in a game?

But still, for a team whose main covenant might as well be Murphy's Law, it's not out of the question that we see Zaccheaus in some different roles.

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