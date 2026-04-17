Atlanta Falcons Swap Defensive Tackles with Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons are sending defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for defensive tackle Maason Smith, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It is a rare one-for-one swap involving two players at the same position, both of whom are former second-round picks just two years removed from their selection in the draft.

Smith, who was originally selected 48th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, heads to Atlanta as part of a deal that reshapes both teams’ defensive interiors.

The Falcons originally selected Orhorhoro with the 35th pick in the 2024 draft. The Falcons moved up from pick 43 to select the interior defender, sending the Arizona Cardinals picks No.43 and No.79 in exchange for No.35 and No.186.

On the field, Orhorhoro played a limited role as a rookie, essentially playing a redshirt season, logging just 147 snaps across eight games while finishing with 11 total tackles and two run stuffs. His workload expanded significantly in 2025, jumping to 597 snaps. He posted 25 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two run stuffs and defended one pass.

Smith entered the NFL out of LSU with plenty of talent, but an injury-riddled collegiate career. The flashes were there, but availability and consistency became early obstacles in his career. He did close his rookie season on a strong note, recording two sacks over the final three games to finish the year with three sacks, 17 total tackles and two run stuffs.

But the expected sophomore leap never occurred. Unfortunately, the injury bug hit Smith again, as a training camp injury ahead of the 2025 season slowed his progress. He eventually returned to the field in Week 2, but never regained the footing he saw to close out his rookie year. He was ultimately a healthy scratch late in the season, including the Jaguars’ Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Smith finished his sophomore year with 15 total tackles, zero sacks and two run stuffs.

While both players have posted similar raw production, 3.5 career sacks for Ohrorhoro compared to 3.0 for Smith, the underlying metrics suggest Smith may be the more complete interior defender.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith holds the edge across the board, with an overall 49.1 grade compared to Orhorhoro’s 37.3. He also grades higher as a pass rusher (61.3 vs 53.5) and against the run (51.8 vs 30.1), indicating a more well-rounded impact despite the similar box-score production.

With Atlanta’s new regime placing a clear emphasis on stopping the run, the move signals a belief that Smith offers a better foundation for the middle of the defensive front moving forward. Orhorhor’s 30.1 run defense was the 131st worst out of 134 interior defenders. Ultimately, it’s a rare early-career swap that reflects both teams betting on development upside, hoping a change of scenery can unlock more consistent production.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!