Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs? Who's No. 1 in Fantasy Football

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it raised some eyebrows. Modern analytics suggest taking a non-premium position like running back high in the NFL Draft isn't a wise use of resources.

The Detroit Lions didn't listen to that line of thought either. They selected Jahmyr Gibbs four picks later at No. 12, and both teams have been happy with they chose their own path.

The Falcons and Lions helped make it safe(r) again for teams to take running backs high in the draft. The Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty No. 6 overall in 2025, and the Cardinals took Jeremiyah Love No. 3 in April.

Through three seasons, Robinson has the edge on Gibbs in yardage in both rushing and receiving at 3,910 to 3,580 rushing and 1,738 to1,449 receiving, respectively. However, Gibbs has a clear advantage in total touchdowns at 49-34, getting to play for Detroit's high-flying attack.

Robinson and Gibbs turned 24 in the offseason and are on the cusp of getting lucrative contract extensions that should make them the two highest-paid running backs in the NFL on a per-year basis.

One question this summer is who will end up being paid the most? The other big question for fantasy football players is which one should be taken No. 1 overall?

Pro Football Focus (PFF) placed Gibbs at the top of their fantasy football rankings, with Robinson coming in No. 2.

While Robinson made up a bigger percentage of the Falcons offense than Gibbs did for the Lions last season (40.6% vs. 29.0%), the Lions scored more than a touchdown better per game than the Falcons at 28.3 points per game vs. 20.8.

Tyler Allgeier also poached red-zone opportunities from Robinson in 2025, leading the team with eight rushing touchdowns. He's off to Arizona as a free agent. But will Brian Robinson Jr. take that role for the Falcons in 2026?

New head coach Kevin Stefanski has a history of big fantasy production from his lead back. That could also play in Robinson's fav

"In 2019, as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator, Stefanski featured Dalvin Cook heavily, with Cook playing over 70% of the team’s offensive snaps when healthy and finishing as the RB2 in PPR points per game," Nathan Jahnke wrote on PFF. "Stefanski has also shown a willingness to lean on one back when warranted, as Kareem Hunt logged games above an 85% snap share when Chubb was unavailable."

Jahnke also feels better about the offensive line on the Lions than the Falcons heading into 2026. Veteran Jake Matthews posted a career low run blocking grade, and there is uncertainty at the right tackle position... again.

"(Kaleb) McGary opted to retire, leading the team to sign Jawaan Taylor, who is similarly a notably better pass protector than run blocker. The Lions similarly have moving parts along the offensive line, but their youth is more likely to improve, while the Falcons are full of veterans who could be past their prime," Jahnke concluded.

It's really a flip of the coin when it comes to which player is going to be the better fantasy pick in 2026. If the Falcons can get in the endzone more in 2026, this becomes a much easier decision. Robinson is a bigger piece of the Falcons offense than Gibbs is to the Lions. But the Lions' offense is considerably better, giving Gibbs more opportunities for touchdowns.

With such similar numbers from a fantasy point of view, the question really comes down to: Do you trust the Falcons offense or the Lions offense more?

Answer that question, and you might have made your decision if you're holding the No. 1 overall pick in your upcoming fantasy draft.

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