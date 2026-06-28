How Falcons Plan to Maximize Bijan Robinson’s Versatility in New Offense

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski knows he has a generational talent in his arsenal, Bijan Robinson.

“The physical skillset is obvious off the tape, and that’s something you see out there on the grass,” Stefanski said of the All-Pro running back at mandatory minicamp. “Somebody that can affect the game in a multitude of ways.”

Robinson, entering his fourth NFL season, has rushed for 3,910 yards and scored 25 touchdowns on the ground. A season ago, the former eighth overall NFL Draft pick was one of four running backs to eclipse 1,400 yards, finishing fourth in the league’s rushing category.

But that’s not where production ends for the multitooled Robinson.

Out of the backfield, he has 198 receptions for 1,738 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. In 2025, Robinson had the second-most receiving yards for running backs with 820, behind the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey’s 924.

Robinson’s 2025 campaign saw him amass a league-leading 2,298 scrimmage yards across 17 games. And it may have him next in line to ink a hefty contract extension in Atlanta after his offensive running mates Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. recently signed new deals.

“Whether it’s in the run game, the pass game to create mismatches to get in the endzone, that’s what we’ll do,” Robinson said of his dual threat ability. “And that’s what I’ve been enjoying ever since I’ve been in the NFL. I’m excited to help lead this team and offense to hopefully great heights.”

Stefanski has been around his share of star running backs.

As a longtime assistant with the Minnesota Vikings, he coached former MVP Adrian Peterson as the team's running backs coach during the 2016 season. Once Stefanski took over the Cleveland Browns in 2020, he had All-Pro Nick Chubb toting the football for him.

So, he can sense a game-changer ball carrier when he sees one.

“Well, I’ve been around some good running backs,” Stefanski said. “And obviously, we’ve talked about Bijan, you know how I feel about Bijan.”

During the offseason, Atlanta added Brian Robinson Jr. to its running back room, replacing Tyler Allgeier, who left in free agency to join the Arizona Cardinals.

Robinson Jr., 27, arrives in Atlanta, entering his fifth NFL season with 2,729 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, joined by 73 receptions, 612 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

Stefanski plans to have both Robinsons heavily involved in the offense, which new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will lead.

That includes running and being a backfield receiver.

“Obviously, it’s a position we think highly of in terms of Bijan, Brian. We have guys we feel like can affect the football game,” Stefanski said.

“And it’s not just in the run game. I think the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is something that we’re looking to do with our guys because when defenses load up to stop one thing, they can do that. And you have to have the ability to pivot at times.”

Week-to-week communication and game planning on which running back will get carries in certain situations is what Stefanski plans to do. And then the head coach will rely on running backs coach Michael Pitre for rotations and earmarked plays for certain running backs.

“Whatever we have to do to help the team win, that’s what we’re going to do,” Robinson said. “When the game’s on the line, we’ll finish the game. We’ll put it on our backs. During the game, we want to do that as well.”

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