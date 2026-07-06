100+ of the Best Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas for 2026

It’s that time of the year (time flies, doesn’t it?). That’s right, you’re on the verge of drafting your 2026 fantasy football team(s). It’s an exciting and fun time of year, as you’ll be looking to build a championship-caliber squad you can be proud of and boast about the entire offseason! But before you start your draft research—you'll be able to find everything you need in the Sports Illustrated Fantasy Football Draft Kit—,you have a very important task to accomplish.

You have to name your fantasy football squad!

Your team name can be personal; for me, that might be Fabs Five, The Fabtastic Four or The Fab and The Furious. You can also use names inspired by your favorite NFL team. For me, a Cowboys fan, that might be Dak to the Future, The Dak Side, Dex Dispensers or CeeDee’s Nuts (crude, but common).

Luckily for you, I’m not only here to help you win a title … but to name your squad! I’ve already done the work to help you find your team name … whether it’s based on a player—I’ve already posted my 50 fantasy football team names based on the 2026 rookie class—or references to movie titles, TV shows, songs or pop culture.



Check them out … hopefully one of them fits you!



100+ Fantasy Football Team Names

Quarterbacks

Josh Darn it (Josh Allen)

Action Jackson (Lamar Jackson)

Maye The Force Be With You (Drake Maye)

Hurts So Good (Jalen Hurts)

Beg, Burrow And Steal (Joe Burrow)

Calebrate Good Times, C’mon! (Caleb Williams)

JayDen of Thieves (Jayden Daniels)

11 Herberts & Spices (Justin Herbert)

The Dart Knight (Jaxson Dart)

The Empire Strikes Dak (Dak Prescott)

Sir Nix-A-Lot (Bo Nix)

Sweet Child O’ Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)

Purdy Please? (Brock Purdy)

Don’t Murray, Be Happy (Kyler Murray)

Shake It Goff (Jared Goff)

Mayfield of Dreams (Baker Mayfield)

Aww, Shoughs (Tyler Shough)

Do You Believe In Love? (Jordan Love)

What You Talkin’ About, Willis? (Malik Willis)

God of Ward (Cam Ward)

Three’s A Stroud (C.J. Stroud)

Sam Like It Hot (Sam Darnold)

Only The Young (Bryce Young)

Mr. Rodgers Neighborhood (Aaron Rodgers)

Tua Legit To Quit (Tua Tagovailoa)

Running Backs

Honey Bijan (Bijan Robinson)

Jahmyr I Go Again (Jahmyr Gibbs)

Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey)

Taylor Made (Jonathan Taylor)

Cookin’ With Gas (James Cook)

Ball And Achane (De’Von Achane)

Jeanty In A Bottle (Ashton Jeanty)

System of a Brown (Chase Brown)

Straight Outta Hampton (Omarion Hampton)

Oh, Saquon, You See? (Saquon Barkley)

Oh Henry! (Derrick Henry)

Walker This Way (Kenneth Walker III)

Cobra Kyren (Kyren Williams)

Javonte To Suck Your Blood (Javonte Williams)

Breece Hall & Oates (Breece Hall)

Jacobs’ Ladder (Josh Jacobs)

Quin-In-Out (Quinshon Judkins)

Wham, Cam, Thank you, Ma’am! (Cam Skattebo)

Rubber Bucky (Bucky Irving)

TreVeyon My Wayward Son (TreVeyon Henderson)

Darn Tuten (Bhayshul Tuten)

Do You Even Swift, Bro? (D’Andre Swift)

Harvey Wallbanger (RJ Harvey)

Rico Suave (Rico Dowdle)

Million Pollard Baby (Tony Pollard)

Baskin Dobbins (J.K. Dobbins)

Floor and DeCorum (Blake Corum)

Merritt Had a Little Lamb (Jacory Croskey-Merritt)

Games Of Jones (Aaron Jones Sr.)

Sip Of Charbonnet (Zach Charbonnet)

Wide Receivers

Ja’Marr You Not Entertained? (Ja’Marr Chase)

Nacua Matata (Puka Nacua)

American Njigba Warrior (Jaxon Smith-Njigba)

Amon A Roll! (Amon-Ra St. Brown)

Silence of the Lamb (CeeDee Lamb)

We Built This Griddy (Justin Jefferson)

Drake London Calling (Drake London)

Nico De Gallo (Nico Collins)

Slim Pickens (George Pickens)

Olave at First Sight (Chris Olave)

Rashee Sells Seashells By The Seashore (Rashee Rice)

Chillin’ Like a McMillan (Tetairoa McMillan)

Emeka My Dreams Come True (Emeka Egbuka)

Zay It Ain’t So (Zay Flowers)

Smells Like Tee Spirit (Tee Higgins)

A Burden In Hand (Luther Burden III)

Won’t You Be My Nabers? (Malik Nabers)

Laddy Daddys (Ladd McConkey)

Davante’s Inferno (Davante Adams)

For Unlawful Carnell Knowledge (Carnell Tate)

Sister Christian (Christian Watson)

America’s Next Top Waddle (Jaylen Waddle)

Jameson the Giant Peach (Jameson Williams)

Stairway To Evans (Mike Evans)

Rome Wasn’t Built in Odunze (Rome Odunze)

How I Metcalf Your Mother (DK Metcalf)

Mr. Parker Goes to Washington (Parker Washington)

Act of Godwin (Chris Godwin Jr.)

Quentin Leap (Quentin Johnston)

Sutton on the Dock of the Bay (Courtland Sutton)

Addison Square Garden (Jordan Addison)

We’re Not Worthy! (Xavier Worthy)

Tight Ends

Always a Bridesmaid, Never A McBride (Trey McBride)

Brock Of Ages (Brock Bowers)

All’s Fair in Loveland and War (Colston Loveland)

Warren And Peace (Tyler Warren)

A Tucker’s Born Every Minute (Tucker Kraft)

Fannin of the Opera (Harold Fannin Jr.)

Pitts and Giggles (Kyle Pitts Sr.)

LaPorta Potties (Sam LaPorta)

Keeping Up With The Kelces (Travis Kelce)

Say Hello To My Kittle Friend (George Kittle)

Raiders of the Lost Mark (Mark Andrews)

Jake In The Box (Jake Ferguson)

Drop It Likely Hot (Isaiah Likely)

Kincaid of the Hill (Dalton Kincaid)

Lamb of Goedert (Dallas Goedert)

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