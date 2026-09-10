Billy Bowman Jr. Ready to be Impact Player again for Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH Ga. — For Billy Bowman Jr., returning to the football field has meant much more than simply getting back to work.

After spending the past nine months recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury, the Atlanta Falcons nickel is finally back practicing with his teammates. The road back has tested Bowman physically and mentally, but now that he is back on the field, he is beginning to feel like himself again.

“It felt so good, just being back playing for one,” Bowman said. “I feel good health-wise. I just feel like I haven’t taken a snap in my head.”

Bowman has taken a gradual approach to his return. His rehabilitation initially consisted of basic movement and conditioning before progressing into more football-specific work, including backpedaling, changing direction and eventually participating in drills with the defensive backs. However, he is still listed as limited on the Falcons' injury report.

“It’s just been a progressive building block ever since,” Bowman said. “Just going through that, hopping in with the DBs and then getting back with the group. Today, I’ll be taking the scripts here and there. Just a slow building block, but we’ll get there eventually.”

The experience has also given Bowman a different perspective on the game.

Football has been a major part of his life since he was a child, and he described himself as someone who always worked harder than everyone else and rarely took a day off. Being forced away from the field changed that mindset.

“I learned that there’s a lot more to life than football,” Bowman said.

The injury forced Bowman to experience things he had never dealt with as a professional athlete, including a period when he could not walk without assistance.

“I’d say the early stages, not even being able to walk, being a pro athlete,” Bowman said. “Honestly, didn’t even know I’d make it to this point to where I’m back practicing. And here I am.”

Now, Bowman is focused on proving he can contribute to Atlanta’s defense once again. He believes his presence can bring an added element to a secondary featuring Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, Mike Hughes, and A.J. Terrell.

“Just how my presence is felt out there,” Bowman said. “When I’m out there, everybody feels me.”

Bowman was bullish when asked about his potential availability for Sunday, but acknowledged there is still work to be done before the final decision is made.

“I’m ready right now,” Bowman said. “But still getting there. Still got to be of some confidence with it out there. We’ll see where we go.”

After nine difficult months, Bowman is finally back where he wants to be — on the football field.

And he does not intend to take the opportunity for granted.

“Ultimately, being back now, I’ve realized that I’ve missed it so much,” Bowman said.

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