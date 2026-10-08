Falcons Get Major National Respect From Colin Cowherd

The Atlanta Falcons have finally entered the national conversation across the NFL, and Colin Cowherd is buying what he's seen from the team through the first four weeks of the season.

In the latest edition of his Week 5 Herd Hierarchy, Cowherd ranked the Falcons No. 8 among the NFL's top teams, a significant sign of respect for a team that has won consecutive games after opening the season 0-2.

Cowherd's biggest reason for believing in Atlanta is the development of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The third-year quarterback has looked increasingly comfortable under head coach Kevin Stefanski, particularly during the Falcons' last two games.

"What you're watching with Atlanta is not a mirage," Cowherd said.

Penix has started the Falcons' last two games and has delivered some of his best football since entering the NFL. In those two starts, he has completed 73 percent of his passes while posting a 113 passer rating.

Cowherd believes the coaching change has played a major role in Penix's emergence.

"Michael Penix broke into this league with a defensive coach," Cowherd said. "Then he gets Kevin Stefanski, who, when Cleveland fired him, interviewed for five jobs in about 45 minutes. He lands in Atlanta with all these weapons."

The results have been clear: the Falcons have scored 80 points in the two games since Penix returned to the lineup.

The Falcons' quarterback completed 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta's 45-24 Monday Night Football victory over the New Orleans Saints. The performance came one week after he helped lead the Falcons to a convincing victory over the Green Bay Packers.

For Cowherd, the most important part is that Penix is beginning to resemble the quarterback Atlanta believed it was getting when it selected him eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"He always threw a beautiful ball, but he didn't have his guy," Cowherd said. "Michael Penix Jr. looked like he did last night and last week, like he did in college."

Penix's emergence has also coincided with the Falcons' offense finding its rhythm. Bijan Robinson has been one of the league's most productive running backs, while Drake London and Kyle Pitts give Penix multiple playmakers in the passing game.

After losing their first two games, the Falcons have responded with consecutive dominant victories. Now, they've entered the national conversation.

Cowherd's No. 8 ranking does not mean Atlanta has proven itself as one of the NFL's elite teams yet. However, it shows the Falcons are beginning to earn legitimate respect.

Atlanta seems to have found what it has been searching for: a confident quarterback and an offense that can make the Falcons a legitimate threat.

Cowherd's No. 8 ranking doesn't mean the Falcons have proven they're one of the NFL's elite teams, but they will have a chance to prove it Sunday night. The Baltimore Ravens come to Atlanta as one of the league's most well-regarded teams, giving Penix and the Falcons their biggest test yet.

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