Falcons Have Major Opportunity as NFC South Injuries Mount

Injuries are mounting in the NFC South, and the Atlanta Falcons must capitalize on what is shaping up to be a tight division race this season.

Three weeks into the season, every team in the division has dealt with significant injuries. The Falcons have already dealt with their share, including Michael Penix Jr. missing the first two weeks and CB A.J. Terrell Jr. landing on injured reserve, but the latest wave could significantly affect the early jockeying for position.

Here's a look at the latest injury situations for Atlanta's NFC South opponents.

Notable New Orleans Saints Injuries

LB Kaden Elliss – OUT

Edge Carl Granderson – OUT

LB Anfernee Jennings – OUT

WR Jordan Tyson – IR

RB Travis Etienne Jr. – IR

The Falcons’ Week 4 opponents are dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball, with several defensive contributors currently unavailable. Former Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss is out for Monday night, as are edge rusher Carl Granderson and linebacker Anfernee Jennings, leaving the Saints without multiple pieces of their front seven.

Those losses up front could be especially problematic for a Saints defense that will have to face Bijan Robinson and the Falcons' rushing attack.

New Orleans also lost wide receiver Jordan Tyson (earlier this summer) and running back Travis Etienne Jr. to injured reserve, meaning Tyler Shough and Chris Olave will need to carry the Saints' offense for the next several weeks.

Notable Carolina Panthers Injuries

WR Xavier Legette – OUT

G Damien Lewis – OUT

CB Mike Jackson – IR

CB Jaycee Horn – IR

RB Jonathan Brooks – IR

The Panthers are dealing with several significant losses in their secondary, with Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn both landing on injured reserve. Slowing down some of the potent offenses on their schedule was already set to be difficult, but doing so without both starting corners will be especially tough.

The Panthers will have to find answers in their secondary quickly as the season moves forward.

On offense, Carolina is down a starting guard (Damien Lewis) and a depth wide receiver (Xavier Legette), while Jalen Coker also has nagging injuries that shouldn’t keep him out Sunday.

Notable Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injuries

QB Baker Mayfield – OUT

CB Benjamin Morrison – OUT

LB Rueben Bain Jr. – OUT

WR Jalen McMillan – IR

The biggest injury news in the division may come from Tampa Bay, where the 0-3 Buccaneers are staring down a lost season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, leaving the Buccaneers without the heartbeat of their offense. In his place, Tampa will lean on a rookie undrafted free agent (Jalon Daniels) to carry its offense.

The Bucs will have to navigate that absence while also dealing with injuries on defense and at wide receiver – they are also without cornerback Benjamin Morrison and first-round edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., while wide receiver Jalen McMillan is on injured reserve.

The Falcons are coming off a statement win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 and appear to be finding their identity on both sides of the ball. The offense is generating plenty of excitement with Penix's return, while Jeff Ulbrich's run defense has emerged as one of the team's biggest strengths.

Now they have to turn that momentum into wins.

The NFC South doesn't appear to have a team that will run away with the division, which means every advantage matters. Injuries are part of the NFL, and the Falcons will have to overcome their own, but when multiple division opponents are missing key players, Atlanta has to make those games count.

If the Falcons can continue playing complementary football and capitalize when opponents are shorthanded, they can put themselves in a strong position as the division race heats up.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com