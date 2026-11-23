The Atlanta Falcons spent Week 11 watching from home, but Sunday’s NFL action still had significant implications for their season. With Atlanta sitting at 3-7, the results around the league impacted both its position in the NFC South and its projected spot in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The good news for Atlanta is that it moved ahead of the New Orleans Saints in the division standings. The bad news is that the Carolina Panthers continued to create separation at the top, making the Falcons’ path back into playoff contention increasingly difficult.

Falcons Move Into Third Place in NFC South

The NFC South standings received another shakeup Sunday, with Carolina being the only division team to pick up a victory.

The Panthers defeated the Baltimore Ravens, improving to 5-5 and extending their division lead to two games. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell 31-21 to the Detroit Lions, and the Saints lost 21-13 to the Chicago Bears.

Those results leave three teams tied at 3-7 behind Carolina.

NFC South standings after Week 11:

Carolina Panthers: 5-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-7 Atlanta Falcons: 3-7 New Orleans Saints: 3-7

Atlanta holds the tiebreaker over New Orleans following its earlier head-to-head victory. That moves the Falcons out of the division’s last-place position despite their three-game losing streak.

While the division remains within reach mathematically, Atlanta has little room for error. The Falcons have seven games remaining and need to find a way to put together a consistent stretch of football if they hope to make a late-season push.

Falcons Currently Projected to Pick Inside the Top 10

The other significant development involves the 2027 NFL Draft.

Entering Week 11, Atlanta was projected to own the eighth overall selection. They are now projected to hold the No. 10 overall pick after today’s outcomes. With the Falcons remaining idle during their bye week, their position continues to reflect their 3-7 record and strength-of-schedule tiebreakers.

The Saints and Buccaneers moved ahead of the Falcons. The first tie-breaker in the NFL Draft is strength of schedule, and only the Miami Dolphins (.595) have a stronger strength of schedule than the Falcons (.559).

Unlike in years past, when the Falcons were bad against an easy schedule, they won't win many tie-breakers this year. Atlanta got that benefit in 2022 when they picked first among six 7-10 teams and first again among four 7-10 teams in 2023.

The projected draft position gives Atlanta an opportunity to add another significant piece to its roster, particularly if the team cannot turn its season around over the final seven games.

Offensive tackle, quarterback, wide receiver, and cornerback are among the premium positions that could receive attention during the offseason.

The offensive line is particularly interesting. Jake Matthews is approaching the latter stages of his career, and finding a long-term successor at left tackle could become an important priority for the organization.

Atlanta also has questions surrounding its quarterback situation, making the remainder of the season important for evaluating the roster and determining its direction heading into 2027.

Picking inside the top 10 would give general manager Ian Cunningham an opportunity to addresss these moves and evaluate the franchise moving forward.

Ultimately, the Falcons are entering an important evaluation period. Winning games would give the organization momentum heading into the offseason and potentially keep its playoff hopes alive.

However, if the losing continues, the focus will increasingly shift toward the 2027 NFL Draft, evaluating young players and determining which veterans belong in the team's long-term plans.