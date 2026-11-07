Falcons Place RB on Injured Reserve, Sign Replacement Among Other Moves

The Atlanta Falcons are making another significant change to their running back room ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, placing Brian Robinson Jr. on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

Atlanta announced the move Saturday, ending Robinson’s availability for at least the next four games as he works toward recovering from the injury. Robinson had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game after missing the previous two contests with the same hamstring issue.

Robinson was limited in practice throughout the week in Madrid, but his inability to get back on the field has forced the Falcons to make a roster move. To fill his spot, Atlanta is signing running back Khalil Herbert to the active roster.

Herbert has already stepped into Robinson’s role over the past two weeks, providing additional depth behind Bijan Robinson in the backfield. The veteran running back has appeared in two games for Atlanta this season, recording six carries for 21 yards while adding two receptions for 22 yards.

Herbert’s opportunities have been limited, but he has experience handling a larger workload. During his time with the Chicago Bears, he recorded 731 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2022, followed by 611 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

Robinson, meanwhile, finishes his current stretch with 211 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries through six games. He also contributed five receptions for 30 yards. His four rushing touchdowns were tied for the team lead among running backs.

His absence creates another challenge for an Atlanta offense that has relied on having multiple options in the backfield. Bijan Robinson remains the primary option after rushing for 780 yards and four touchdowns on 150 carries this season. However, Herbert’s ability to provide a complementary presence will be important with Brian Robinson unavailable.

The Falcons also made several other roster moves ahead of Sunday’s international matchup.

Atlanta activated linebacker Yasir Abdullah and wide receiver Beaux Collins from Injured Reserve, giving both players an opportunity to contribute after working through their respective injuries. Defensive end Drake Jackson was also elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Defensive end James Pearce Jr. has officially been activated following his eight-game suspension but remains questionable for the matchup because of a back injury.

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Cameron Williams has been downgraded to out, creating another personnel concern for Atlanta heading into Sunday.

With Robinson heading to Injured Reserve and several other players returning or dealing with injuries, the Falcons will have to manage their roster carefully. Herbert now has an opportunity to establish himself as the team’s primary backup running back while Atlanta looks to maintain its rushing attack against Cincinnati.