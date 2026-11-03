Falcons Place Samson Ebukam on Injured Reserve, Make Additional Roster Move

The Atlanta Falcons are making multiple roster moves as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain.

Atlanta has placed edge rusher Samson Ebukam on injured reserve following a hamstring injury suffered during Sunday’s 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move means Ebukam will miss at least the next four games before becoming eligible to return.

The veteran defensive end was already expected to miss the Bengals matchup after head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday that Ebukam was dealing with a hamstring injury. The decision to place him on injured reserve indicates the Falcons will be without one of their key defensive contributors for an extended period.

Through seven appearances this season, Ebukam recorded 2.5 sacks, 11 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits. His presence has been valuable to Atlanta’s defensive front, particularly as a pass rusher.

The Falcons will now have to find ways to replace his production while he recovers.

Falcons Bring Back Drake Jackson to Practice Squad

Atlanta also made a corresponding series of roster moves, signing defensive end Drake Jackson back to the practice squad after releasing him from the active roster Monday.

Jackson’s return provides the Falcons with additional defensive line depth as they navigate Ebukam’s absence. The former second-round pick has experience as an edge defender and gives Atlanta another option within its practice squad.

To make room for Jackson, the Falcons released offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal from the practice squad.

The moves came one day after the Falcons released Jackson and defensive lineman Jared Ivey from their active roster as the team prepared for the return of James Pearce Jr. from his league suspension.

Pearce’s reinstatement gives the Falcons another option along the defensive front, but losing Ebukam creates a significant hole in the rotation.

What’s Next for Atlanta?

The Falcons enter Week 9 at 3-5, looking to turn things around after a disappointing shutout loss to Tampa Bay.

Atlanta travels to Madrid to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with its defensive front facing another test as the team works through its latest personnel changes.

Ebukam’s absence will put additional pressure on the remaining defensive ends to generate consistent quarterback pressure and help Atlanta get back on track.