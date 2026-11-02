Falcons Get James Pearce Jr. Back, Release 2 Defenders

The Atlanta Falcons are getting a key piece of their pass rush back while making adjustments to their defensive personnel ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain.

Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has officially been reinstated by the NFL on Monday, making him eligible to return following his eight-game suspension.

Pearce’s reinstatement comes alongside two defensive roster moves. Atlanta waived defensive lineman Jared Ivey and released defensive end Drake Jackson, opening two spots on its 53-man roster as the team prepares for its international matchup, one of which will be filled by Pearce.

Pearce’s return could provide a significant boost to a Falcons defense looking to turn things around after Sunday’s disappointing 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The rookie led Atlanta with 10.5 sacks last season and emerged as one of the team’s most productive pass rushers. His ability to generate pressure could be particularly important as the Falcons look to improve their defensive production heading into the second half of the season against a team like the Bengals, who have an explosive passing game.

Ivey appeared in seven games for Atlanta this season after joining the organization through waivers following the NFL’s initial roster cutdowns in August. He recorded eight combined tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

Jackson joined Atlanta’s practice squad in September before being signed to the active roster on Oct. 24. He appeared in two games for the Falcons this season.

Although both defenders are now off the active roster, their time in Atlanta may not necessarily be over. Ivey and Jackson could potentially return to the Falcons’ practice squad if they clear waivers and the organization elects to bring them back.

The timing of the moves is notable, with Pearce officially back in the fold. Atlanta now has additional flexibility to adjust its defensive personnel while making room for the return of one of its most important pass-rushing contributors.

The Falcons enter Week 9 with a 3-5 record and will look to get back on track against Cincinnati. The Bengals are coming off a 43-36 overtime win over 1-7 Tennessee Titans. Sunday’s matchup in Madrid will provide an opportunity for Atlanta to get its defense back on track, with Pearce eligible to return.

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