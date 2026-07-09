Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Outlook is Exciting for Owners

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has not only cemented himself as one of the best players in the NFL but also as one of the league's top fantasy football options. Last season, he had the third most fantasy points in the league and the second most among running backs.

He has finished as a top-10 fantasy running back in all three years of his career and has improved each year. Robinson finished as the number two back last season despite finishing outside of the top 10 in total touchdowns.

Robinson is not reliant on touchdowns to have fantasy success, making him a consistent option every week. He led the NFL in yards from scrimmage, and his high target share in the passing game makes him an especially valuable weapon in PPR leagues.

This helped him become one of the highest drafted players last year, and it paid off for fantasy owners when Robinson dropped 39.9 PPR fantasy points in the fantasy championship, helping a lot of people win their leagues.

He now sits as either the first or second player by average draft position for this year, depending on what site you look at. However, with a new coach and offensive system, and a new offensive lineman, a lot has changed from last season. Which begs the question: is he worth the first overall pick in fantasy?

In short, the answer is yes. New head coach Kevin Stefanski had Nick Chubb finish as a top-ten running back in 2021 and 2022. Just last season, rookie Quinshon Judkins had five weeks with 15-plus points in just 14 games. Robinson will be just fine in Stefanski’s new system.

The biggest concern for Robinson could be the Falcons' change at right tackle. After the surprise retirement of Kaleb McGary, the team went out and signed Jawaan Taylor to replace him. Taylor has consistently ranked as a below-average run blocker during his career. However, he spent his last few years with the Chiefs and has never blocked for someone as talented as Robinson. Although concerning, Robinson should still be elite on the ground.

After all, he achieved those numbers last season with backup guard Eli Wilkinson starting 17 games at right tackle.

The biggest trait that makes Robinson worth the first pick is his consistency, which is unlocked by his ability as a pass catcher. Robinson had only three games under 10 points last season despite not having elite touchdown numbers.

This was thanks to 79 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson's year three jump as a pass catcher raises his floor dramatically, even if he is not scoring touchdowns.

The last thing that makes Robinson the best fantasy option this season is the potential for a big jump in his touchdown numbers. The Falcons let Robinson's running mate, Tyler Allgeier, walk in free agency. Allgeier was well known by fantasy owners for stealing goal-line touches from Robinson, and with him gone and no clear goal-line replacement, Robinson is in line for plenty of touchdown opportunities.

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