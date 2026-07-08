Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Continues To Get High Honors Across NFL

Bijan Robinson has earned respect across the NFL.

In ESPN’s annual league poll, executives, coaches, and scouts voted the Atlanta Falcons’ fourth-year running back as the best at his position.

He beat out Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs for the top honor.

Robinson’s lowest vote in the weighted poll was second place. He moved up from fourth place in the 2025 preseason rankings.

“Bijan is just more dynamic than the rest of the field in terms of creating positive runs despite blocking failure,” an NFC executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Combo of his bend, feet, and agility. His size shows up with physicality. And while Gibbs is top-end faster, Bijan is still explosive in his own right, creating home run plays.”

Robinson, 24, is coming off rushing for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground a season ago. He added 79 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns.

Atlanta plans to highly utilize Robinson’s versatility in 2026 with a new-look offense under offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, running backs coach Michael Pitre, and running back savant in head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Routes, hands, and pass protection, he’s elite in that area,” the executive added.

Top 25: 25 and under 👀 pic.twitter.com/0cYuAPepBX — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 7, 2026

Altogether, he had an NFL-most 2,298 scrimmage yards, the most in the NFL for the 2025 season. He’s the third Falcon to lead the NFL in scrimmage yards, joining former Atlanta running back William Andrews (1981) and wide receiver Julio Jones (2015).

Robinson continues to earn high marks across the NFL. He’s the fourth-highest rated halfback on the upcoming Madden NFL 2027 video game with a 95 overall. Experts also regard him as one of the top Fantasy Football draft picks.

If Robinson continues this trajectory, he will likely be in line to reset the running back market with a new contract extension from the Falcons to join teammates wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., who both got new deals this offseason.

Atlanta is currently paying its 2023 No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick on a rookie scale deal with an annual value of $5.48 million through the 2027 season.

Robinson and the Falcons will return to their Flowery Branch facility to begin training camp practice on July 29, with the first open practice scheduled for July 31.

Preseason begins on Aug. 14 in Atlanta against the visiting Denver Broncos. The Falcons’ regular season starts at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 13.

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