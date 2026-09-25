Falcons Robinson, London Make NFL History With Historic Production

The Atlanta Falcons have found a way to make NFL history with two of their biggest offensive stars.

Bijan Robinson and Drake London have now recorded three games together in which Robinson rushed for at least 150 yards while London surpassed 150 receiving yards. That is the most such games by any running back and wide receiver duo in NFL history.

The latest came Thursday night at Lambeau Field, where both players delivered massive performances in Atlanta's 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Robinson rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. London was just as dominant through the air, catching nine passes for 194 yards on 10 targets.

Together, the two accounted for 388 yards of offense, providing the foundation for an Atlanta offense that finished with 498 total yards.

The performance was particularly significant because it came with Michael Penix Jr. returning to the starting lineup. Penix completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown, giving Atlanta another dimension after the offense struggled through its first two games of the season.

The history between Robinson and London, however, extends beyond Thursday night.

The duo previously reached the 150-yard threshold in the same game during the 2025 season, with Robinson rushing for 195 yards against the Los Angeles Rams while London eclipsed 150 receiving yards. The pair also produced another such performance before Thursday night's game, giving them three games together that meet the rare benchmark.

That consistency is becoming a defining feature of Atlanta's offense.

Robinson has established himself as one of the league's most productive dual-threat running backs since entering the NFL in 2023. He has surpassed 1,400 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons and entered 2026 with more than 4,000 career rushing yards.

London, meanwhile, has developed into Atlanta's primary receiving weapon. He surpassed 1,200 receiving yards in 2024 and has continued to provide the explosive plays the Falcons need from the outside.

Thursday's performance showed what the Falcons can look like when both players are operating at their highest level.

Robinson consistently ripped off explosive runs against Green Bay, while London repeatedly punished the Packers through the air. Their combined production helped Atlanta control the game and produce one of its most impressive offensive performances of the season.

For a Falcons offense built around young offensive stars, having Robinson and London produce at this level simultaneously is becoming a historic trend rather than an isolated occurrence.

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