Falcons Sign Former Philadelphia Eagles Tight End, per Report

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Philadelphia Eagles tight end E.J. Jenkins to their practice squad, per Aaron Wilson, adding another player with ties to the NFC East organization.

Jenkins appeared in all six games for Philadelphia this season, starting two contests. He did not record a reception but contributed on special teams, finishing with two tackles. The tight end played 79% of the Eagles’ special teams snaps and 18% of their offensive snaps before being released.

Jenkins joins a growing list of former Eagles who have found their way to Atlanta.

Jenkins joins safety Sydney Brown, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, defensive back Robert Longerbeam, defensive end Za’Darius Smith, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and quarterback Andy Dalton as players with Philadelphia ties connected to the Falcons.

Jenkins entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2023 after playing college football at St. Francis, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech.

Originally a wide receiver, Jenkins transitioned to tight end during his professional career. His 6-foot-6 frame provides the size to contribute as a blocker while offering developmental potential as a receiving option.

After the Jets released him during roster cuts in August 2023, Jenkins joined the Eagles’ practice squad. He also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad before returning to Philadelphia in January 2024.

Jenkins recorded the first touchdown of his NFL regular season career during the 2024 campaign, catching a seven-yard pass from quarterback Tanner McKee in Philadelphia’s Week 18 victory over the New York Giants.

He remained in the Eagles’ organization through their Super Bowl LIX championship season, appearing in eight regular season games and all four postseason contests.

Jenkins has recorded one career regular-season reception for seven yards and a touchdown. His contributions have primarily come through special teams and providing depth at tight end.

The move gives the Falcons another option at tight end while adding depth to their practice squad. Jenkins’ experience playing special teams could be particularly valuable as Atlanta evaluates its roster for the remainder of the season.

His limited offensive production means he will likely need to earn opportunities through practice and his contributions in other phases of the game. However, his familiarity with the Eagles’ system and experience on a championship roster provide additional background as he begins another opportunity.

Jenkins will now look to turn his latest opportunity into a chance to contribute in Atlanta. For now, the tight end provides additional depth and special teams experience as the Falcons continue building their roster for the second half of the season.