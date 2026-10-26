Kyle Pitts, Nick Muse Make National Tight Ends Day Count in Falcons’ Win Over 49ers

National Tight Ends Day gave the Atlanta Falcons another reason to appreciate their tight end room, but Kyle Pitts Sr. and Nick Muse made sure the occasion came with production on the field.

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the San Francisco 49ers 29- 20 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, handing the previously undefeated visitors their first loss of the season.

Pitts and Muse each caught a touchdown from Michael Penix Jr., helping Atlanta overcome an early deficit and secure a statement victory.

For Pitts, National Tight Ends Day is one of the best occasions on the NFL calendar.

“It’s definitely one of the greatest holidays beside Christmas,” Pitts said.

The Falcons tight end backed up his enthusiasm with another touchdown reception, continuing a productive stretch in which he has scored in three consecutive games. Pitts finished with five catches on five targets for 22 yards and a touchdown, while also reaching 300 career receptions.

HAPPY NATIONAL TIGHT ENDS DAY KP!



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CwdtcwKPHk — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 25, 2026

He became the sixth youngest tight end in NFL history to reach that milestone, adding another accomplishment to his career as one of Atlanta’s primary receiving threats.

However, Pitts was not the only tight end who found the end zone. Muse delivered one of the afternoon’s most memorable moments when he caught his first career NFL touchdown in the second quarter.

Trailing 14-3, Atlanta needed a spark. Penix found Muse on a first-and-goal play from the one-yard line, giving the tight end a milestone he will remember long after Sunday’s victory.

Our MUSE on National Tight End's Day!



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/UQNMR1Pvrb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 25, 2026

Pitts was thrilled to see his teammate get his opportunity.

“It was amazing,” Pitts said. “I love when the tight end scores, especially on our holiday.”

Pitts added that seeing Muse record his first was special.

“It was pretty cool to see him be his first, and, you know, we’ll cherish that moment,” Pitts said.

The touchdowns highlighted a tight end group that contributed beyond the scoreboard. Austin Hooper recorded two receptions for 21 yards, while Charlie Woerner added a nine-yard catch and continued to provide a physical presence as a blocker.

Their combined numbers were particularly important in a game that demanded Atlanta respond after falling behind early. The Falcons eventually took control, using a balanced team effort to finish off San Francisco and improve their standing in a competitive NFC.

For Pitts, the victory offered the perfect combination of individual achievement and team success. He reached a career milestone, extended his touchdown streak, and watched another member of his position group score his first NFL touchdown.

National Tight Ends Day may only come once a season, but Atlanta’s performance showed the value of having multiple tight ends capable of making a difference when their opportunities arrive.

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