Jahan Dotson had a simple solution for the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) to overcome their recent offensive slump.

“We need to get an edge as an offense,” the wide receiver told reporters Monday. “And come out with a demeanor like we can’t be stopped and get things going.”

Atlanta has been mercurial with the football this season.

It’s experienced the highest of the highs with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Bijan Robinson-led run game complementing each other. And it’s been at rock bottom, such as when the now-division rival Cooper Rush started the first two games while Penix recovered from a torn ACL.

But the offensive struggles continue despite Atlanta having a relatively healthy unit, with Brian Robinson Jr. among its notable absences.

“I told some of the guys it’s like streetball out there,” Robinson said last Sunday, Nov. 15, after the Falcons turned in a poor output in a 35-13 Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Free-flowing, you know your assignment, and just make it happen. That needs to be our mentality.”

Atlanta ranks 17th in total offense, 22nd in passing offense, and third in rushing offense, though not as explosive early in the season.

It also had a midseason surge, scoring a league-leading combined 80 points in Week 3 and Week 4 wins. In their active three-game losing streak, Atlanta averages 10 points.

As offensive coordinator Tommy Rees faces scrutiny over predictable play-calling, slow starts and low-scoring performances, the Falcons are searching for their own version of the NFL Street video game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski reaffirmed Monday that Rees would retain play-calling duties. But if the offensive struggles persist, that decision could face renewed questions.

“Just trying to dominate,” Dotson said. “That’s really what you do in streetball – to get what we want to do on offense.”

For Atlanta, establishing an edge goes beyond simply playing with more aggression. It’s about developing habits that allow the offense to execute consistently, regardless of the opponent or situation.

The Falcons have proved they can put points on the scoreboard in bunches. The challenge is sustaining that production week to week, especially during a losing streak when scoring opportunities have become increasingly difficult to capitalize on.

Building the right mentality during the week and carrying those habits into games could help Atlanta recapture some of the offensive confidence from earlier in the season.

“It’s definitely a mentality; it’s habits,” Dotson said. “It’s what you do every day in practice. It doesn’t just happen on game day. If you’re going to say you want to be that, you’ve got to be about it every day.”

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