Falcons Trade for Gervon Dexter Shows Ian Cunningham’s Vision for 'Powerful' DL

The Atlanta Falcons made one of their biggest moves of roster cutdown weekend when they acquired defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. from the Chicago Bears, adding another powerful piece to a defensive line that is being revamped under general manager Ian Cunningham.

Atlanta sent cornerback Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Chicago for Dexter, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 326 pounds. The trade also reunites Dexter with Cunningham, who was Chicago’s assistant general manager when the Bears selected Dexter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cunningham believes Dexter fits exactly what Atlanta wants along its defensive front.

“We want big, powerful, explosive, rugged defensive linemen,” Cunningham said.

Dexter gives Atlanta all of those traits while bringing good interior pass-rushing ability. Through his first three NFL seasons, Dexter has started 33 of 49 games and accumulated 115 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 42 quarterback hits. He recorded 2.5 sacks as a rookie, followed by five sacks in 2024 and a career-high six sacks in 2025.

That development is a major reason Cunningham was willing to make the move.

“When you can get a player of Gervon’s caliber for the price we paid, we feel it’s in our best interest to do that,” Cunningham said.

The Falcons’ familiarity with Dexter extends beyond his production. Cunningham was part of the Chicago front office that drafted him and has watched his development firsthand. He also highlighted Dexter’s background as a basketball player and spoke about him as a family man, giving Atlanta confidence in both the player and person it is bringing into the building.

Dexter now joins a defensive front featuring Maason Smith, Brandon Dorlus, Da’Shawn Hand, LaCale London and Za’Darius Smith. His ability to generate pressure from the interior gives defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich another weapon, particularly important with Atlanta dealing with the season-ending injury to Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.’s suspension.

The Dexter addition also played a role in the Falcons’ roster maneuvering involving Zach Harrison.

Atlanta initially waived Harrison after they were awarded three players on waivers. Getting Dexter helped Cunningham feel he could risk Harrison being claimed, and that gamble paid off on Wednesday after Harrison cleared waivers and was brought back by the Falcons on their practice squad.

Dexter immediately adds another proven body to a defensive line that needed more size and disruption. The trade represents a continuation of the identity he is trying to establish in Atlanta. Dexter may be one of the clearest examples yet of that vision taking shape as we head towards the regular season.

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