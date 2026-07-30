Falcons Training Camp Day 2: Bijan Robinson Watch has Officially Begun

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - The Atlanta Falcons hit the field on Thursday morning for their second day of training camp under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Yesterday's news was dominated by the players who were or were not participating, including running back Bijan Robinson and quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

The same could be said for Thursdays practice as there was more shuffling, players limited in their participation, and another key sideline spectator.

Bijan Robinson Watch has Begun

There was rampant speculation this spring that the Atlanta Falcons would get a contract extension done for star running back Bijan Robinson, despite the fact that he has two years remaining on his rookie deal. After sitting out his second day of training camp, it's hard to characterize his position as anything other than a hold-in (he's fined heavily if he doesn't show up at all in a hold-out).

Robinson is scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.1 million and a roster bonus of $2.6 million. He was paid a $13 million signing bonus as a rookie, bringing his cap number to $7 million for the season.

Robinson's new contract will likely pay him in the neighborhood of $25 million annually. That's roughly 28 cents on the dollar if you're Robinson or his agent, for a position with a notoriously short shelf life.

From the Falcons' point of view, they have him under a guaranteed contract for two more seasons, and financially speaking, it makes a lot more sense to wait at least a year to get an extension done. We've seen running backs fall off a cliff from a production standpoint as they enter their second contracts.

But Robinson is the face of the Falcons right now, their best player, and coming off an All-Pro season. The Falcons want to get a new deal done for Robinson, and it makes sense that it will get done in the coming days. If I'm his agent, I tell him, "Bijan, we're almost done; don't go back out there and get hurt until we are done."

However, that's speculation. Until we hear something new, the Bijan Robinson watch has officially begun.

The QBb Shuffle

Tua Tagovailoa missed day one of training camp entirely, but he was back on the field on Thursday morning. He was limited in what they let him do. He threw some balls, but didn't take part in any footwork, 7v7s, or 11v11 team drills.

Penix was late to the field, leading to speculation that it could be a scheduled rest day after he carried a heavy load on Wednesday. Despite not being cleared for 11v11s, he took the majority of the reps in every other aspect of practice and looked sharp.

With both potential starting quarterbacks missing snaps, undrafted free agent Jack Strand took the majority of the reps, followed by newly signed Cooper Rush. Strand made some good throws and showed some mobility.

Every day that goes by, it's harder and harder not to see Strand making the 53-man roster.

News and Observations

Atlanta made a roster move ahead of practice, waiving defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and signing linebacker Josh Woods. Both players have played the roster shuffle over the course of the last year, and we'll probably see their names on transaction reports again before too long.

2nd-year offensive tackle Jack Nelson was inside on the exercise bike after running with the second team on Wednesday.

The nickel position looks like one of the most unsettled (outside of quarterback) at camp. Sydney Brown came out with the ones during 11v11s. A.J. Woods saw rotation with the first team and the third team, and rookie Avieon Terrell worked in and made an excellent pass breakup during team drills.

Strand made a nice pass on the goal line to Drake London. London used his body against Terrell to make a contested catch. It was called short of a touchdown, and he angrily kicked the ball away.

In a running play, edge rusher Bralen Trice did an excellent job of sealing the edge and forcing the running back inside. He finished off the play by making the tackle. He's bigger than anyone else in the edge room and did an excellent job of showing a role he can carve out for himself.

Chris Blair had the catch of the day on a diving out route for a touchdown. Blair is trying to make the back end of the roster, and he helped his cause on Thursday.

James Pearce Jr. was still working with the third team today, and he made it awfully difficult for the third team offense to run plays. As he works his way back into shape, he'll move back up the depth chart.

Team president Matt Ryan helped warm up the wide receivers with some sharp passing. No, he's not coming back.

Well, you might recognize the QB throwing routes for the shorthanded Falcons. pic.twitter.com/PHQO2Kc5fx — Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) July 30, 2026

The Falcons will be back on the field on Friday morning as season ticket holders will also be in attendance before practice opens for fans on Saturday.

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