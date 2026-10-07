Falcons Waive Former UGA RB, Sign Former Patriots Draft Pick as Replacement

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off back-to-back weeks of imposing their will on opposing defenses with their running game. Atlanta has the No. 2 rushing offense in the league, powered by Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr.

There hasn't been a lot of room for a third running back through the first four games of the year, but that hasn't stopped them from trying to improve the room with changes.

On Monday, the team announced they had placed popular undrafted free agent running back Cash Jones on waivers and signed former Jam Miller as a replacement.

Miller was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of April's NFL Draft. He rushed 25 times for 92 yards in the preseason for the Patriots, but he didn't make their 53-man roster out of camp.

Miller was a key contributor for the Alabama Crimson Tide across a four-year career. His best season was 2024 when he had 668 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He also added 16 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Jones was considered to have an outside shot at making the Falcons' 53-man roster out of training camp. He was used at running back, wide receiver and on special teams after signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in the spring.

He shined in the Falcon's preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts with seven carries for 41 yards, and he added four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

His versatility made him a possibility to make the team. However, the Falcons surprised everyone by keeping just two running backs on the active roster and releasing both Jones and Tyler Goodson. They both re-signed with the team as practice squad players, but Goodson was poached by the Cowboys and signed to their roster.

There's a strong possibility that Jones' time in Atlanta isn't done, and he could rejoin the practice squad in the near future. However, for now, the Falcons are still carrying just three running backs on the team.

The timing of the move is a little ironic for the former SEC stars, as the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs travel to Tuscaloosa on Saturday night to take on the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Falcons will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. It will be their third-straight nationally televised game, and they're hoping to make it a third-straight win.

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