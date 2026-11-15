Falcons Winners and Losers: Atlanta's Offense Disappears in Loss to Chiefs

The Atlanta Falcons suffered another frustrating loss, falling 35-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The offense struggled to find any consistency; the passing game never developed a rhythm, and the defense gave Patrick Mahomes too many opportunities to make explosive plays.

There were a few individual bright spots, particularly among Atlanta's young defensive players, but this was another performance that gave a clear indication the team was thinking more about the 2027 NFL Draft than they are about winning the NFC South.

Here are the winners and losers from Sunday's loss.

Winners

Winner: Safety DeMarcco Hellams

Hellams deserves credit for stepping into a much larger role following the trade of Jessie Bates. Replacing a veteran safety and team leader is not an easy assignment, but Hellams showed he was capable of handling the opportunity.

He finished with 10 total tackles, including six solo tackles and four assists, leading the way in the secondary. He was active around the football and helped make several stops against the Chiefs.

There will naturally be growing pains with Bates no longer in Atlanta, but Hellams provided some encouraging signs in his expanded role.

Winner: LBs Harold Perkins Jr. and Kendal Daniels

A bright spot for Atlanta's future

The rookie linebacker duo continued to show why Falcons fans should be excited about their development.

Perkins finished with five tackles, including four solo tackles and one assist. Daniels contributed seven tackles, with two solo tackles and five assists.

Both players were flying around the football and showed good energy throughout the afternoon.

With Divine Deablo missing another week, this was valuable experience for two young linebackers who could have significant roles moving forward. Their development is one of the few positives Atlanta can take away from this game.

Winner: K Jake Moody

Moody provided some stability after recently taking over for Nick Folk.

He finished the afternoon perfect on all three kicking attempts, converting two field goals from 28 and 38 yards and making his lone extra point.

He accounted for seven of Atlanta's 13 points and didn't leave any points on the field.

Moody also executed a picture-perfect onside kick; the first successful onside kick this season.

you won’t see an onside kick prettier than this. pic.twitter.com/1oSTxR1Hq0 — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

While the Falcons have much bigger problems to address, Moody did exactly what was expected of him. After making a midseason change at kicker, getting a reliable performance is encouraging.

Losers

Loser: Tommy Rees

There are legitimate questions about Tommy Rees' offensive approach following Sunday's performance.

Atlanta struggled to establish any consistency, and the play sequencing was questionable at times. One of the biggest concerns continues to be the lack of involvement for Bijan Robinson.

Robinson finished with 71 rushing yards on 16 carries and added six receiving yards on four catches. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry, yet Atlanta struggled to consistently build its offense around him.

Another concerning trend is the Falcons' approach on third down.

There seems to be a lack of trust in the traditional dropback passing game, particularly when Atlanta knows opposing defenses are going to bring pressure. The Chiefs were able to create problems with their blitz packages, and the Falcons didn't consistently have answers.

Rees needs to find ways to get the football out quicker, create easier opportunities for Penix and put his playmakers in better positions.

The talent is there. The offensive execution and playcalling need to improve.

Loser: Jake Matthews

This was a particularly rough afternoon for the veteran left tackle.

Matthews was flagged three times, although the official play by play identifies two holding penalties and one false start. Those mistakes repeatedly put Atlanta behind the chains.

His penalties included:

First quarter: Offensive holding for 10 yards.

Third quarter: False start for five yards.

Fourth quarter: Offensive holding for 10 yards.

The holding penalties were particularly damaging because they erased positive plays and forced the offense into difficult situations.

For a veteran who has been one of Atlanta's most dependable offensive linemen for years, this was a performance he'd like to forget.

Loser: QB Michael Penix Jr.

Another frustrating afternoon

Penix finished with 23 completions on 43 attempts for 286 yards, with the majority of those yards in garbage time, zero touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed four times for 29 yards.

Atlanta finished with 370 yards, but most of them came once the game was well out of reach. They converted only five of 16 third downs. Their first four drives were three-and-outs.

Penix never seemed to find a consistent rhythm. There were flashes, including some productive connections with Drake London and Jahan Dotson, but they weren't enough to sustain drives.

He doesn't deserve all the blame. The offensive line, playcalling and overall offensive execution all contributed to the struggles.

However, Atlanta needs more from its quarterback if it wants to compete consistently.

Loser: TE Kyle Pitts

The continued lack of involvement for Pitts is becoming increasingly difficult to understand.

He finished Sunday's game with four catches for 50 yards on four targets, without a touchdown. He had two catches for nine yards in the first half, and his third catch came with the Falcons down 35-13, and he promptly fumbled.

Those numbers are particularly disappointing considering how much the coaching staff has emphasized getting him involved in the offense.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has previously acknowledged that the Falcons are better when Pitts is involved. However, that philosophy hasn't translated into consistent production this season.

Pitts has the athletic ability to create mismatches against linebackers and safeties. Yet Atlanta continues to struggle to make him a meaningful part of the passing attack.

At some point, the coaching staff has to figure out how to get one of its most talented offensive weapons involved.

Secondary: CBs A.J. Terrell and C.J. Henderson

This deserves its own category because the Falcons' secondary had a difficult afternoon against Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes finished with 22 completions on 35 attempts for 348 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, posting a 135.5 passer rating.

Kansas City consistently found opportunities downfield, finishing with 453 total yards and five passing touchdowns.

Terrell recorded five tackles, while Henderson finished with two. However, the tackle totals don't tell the entire story.

There were multiple explosive plays that exposed Atlanta's coverage, including a 50-yard completion to Rashee Rice with Henderson involved in the coverage and a 39-yard touchdown to Cyrus Allen.

The Chiefs also connected on a 43-yard touchdown to Ashton Armstrong late in the fourth quarter.

For Terrell, who is the 11th highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, these are the types of performances that raise questions about the return on investment.

For Henderson, the timing is notable. He recently received a significant two-year contract extension after stepping into a starting role and showing improvement. Atlanta needs that version of Henderson consistently, not performances where opposing quarterbacks can repeatedly attack the secondary.

Losing Jessie Bates certainly doesn't make things easier, but the remaining defensive backs have to do a better job limiting explosive plays.

Mahomes was far too comfortable against this defense, and the coverage issues were a major reason why Kansas City was able to pull away.

There weren't many positives from Sunday's loss. Hellams, Perkins, and Daniels showed encouraging signs, and Moody delivered a perfect performance. However, the offensive struggles, questionable playcalling, and secondary issues continue to raise serious concerns about where this Falcons team is headed.

The Falcons have the week off before they face Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) on Sunday, November 29th in Minnesota.

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