Jessie Bates III Recalls ‘Teary-Eyed’ Falcons Goodbye after Trade to Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons may not have enjoyed the on-field success that Jessie Bates III may have hoped for.

But the franchise is dear in the star free safety’s heart after spending 3.5 seasons in Flowery Branch.

The All-Pro selections and his momentum-swinging defensive plays, including his ball-hawking interceptions and patented rendition of the “Peanut Punch,” come secondary to the impact he and the franchise had on each other as he heads to the Jacksonville Jaguars via trade.

“You spend somewhere four years; you create relationships, you create bonds that’ll last a lifetime,” Bates told Juston Lewis of the Jacksonville-Times Union.

“There are people over there from the staff, the players, the janitors, the cafeteria people – those are my people. I would see those people every single day, and they did a lot for me. So there’s so much appreciation and love for those guys and girls over there.”

Bates was the first move Atlanta made as sellers in this year’s trade deadline.

On Monday, the Falcons moved the nine-year NFL veteran to Jacksonville for a 2027 NFL Draft second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder.

It marked the end of an era for one of Atlanta’s fan favorites who withstood three different coaches, no playoff appearances, and a world of “what-ifs.”

Bates had become a staple for the Falcons, having been named a team captain and sharing a locker with potential franchise quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Now he leaves behind the foundation he’s built for a fresh start for a Super Bowl contender.

“It was tough,” Bates said when asked about the moment he departed the Falcons facility. “When I left that building, there were teary eyes from myself and coaches, trainers, equipment guys – a lot of love there. I take pride in not just being a great football player, but just being a great person, being a great light in the building.”

The rationale behind the Bates-to-Jags trade was that the Falcons looked as though they weren’t going to re-sign the safety as he entered unrestricted free agency following the season. At 29, Bates’ age was a factor in the decision, as the Falcons look to start a youth movement and build through the draft.

The Bates move predated the Falcons getting another draft pick for starting center Ryan Neuzil. He was traded on Tuesday to the Baltimore Ravens for guard Andrew Vorhees on an expiring deal and a conditional 2028 sixth-round pick.

On Friday, the Falcons inked younger players to multiyear deals, defensive end Cameron Thomas (three years, $33 million) and cornerback CJ Henderson (two years, $20 million).

Fans will have to wait to see Bates' debut for the Jaguars. Head coach Liam Coen said Bates will not play against the 1-7 Titans, with no bye week a factor. The Jaguars have already had their bye, but the Falcons haven't. His decision gives Bates the week off that he didn't get with the Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Falcons (3-6) will make their first post-Bates appearance when the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) come to town for an NFL Week 10 clash. DeMarcco Hellams is expected to step into the free safety role. The Falcons enter their bye week after facing the Chiefs.

Kickoff is also at 1 p.m. and will be aired on CBS.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!