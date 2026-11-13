Falcons Sign Redeemed CB to 2-Year Contract Extension

The Atlanta Falcons are rewarding one of their biggest defensive surprises this season, agreeing to a two-year contract extension with cornerback C.J. Henderson. The deal is worth up to $20 million with $11 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport, tying the team financially to Henderson for next season with a club option in 2028.

Henderson was the second of two extensions announced by the Falcons on Friday. Edge rusher Cameron Thomas got a three-year deal worth up to $33 million as well.

Henderson stepped into a starting outside cornerback role after A.J. Terrell suffered an injury in Week 2 and has taken full advantage of the opportunity.

What initially appeared to be a temporary replacement assignment has turned into a breakout season for the veteran defensive back, who has established himself as an important piece of Atlanta’s secondary. He was officially moved ahead of Mike Hughes on the depth chart this week.

The two-year extension gives Henderson additional security while allowing the Falcons to retain a player who has become increasingly valuable to their defense. PFF has him as the No. 22-ranked cornerback in the NFL, the highest of any Falcons player.

Through eight games, Henderson has recorded 41 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, nine passes defended, and one forced fumble. His nine pass breakups are already a career high, surpassing his previous best of six, which he recorded during the 2020 and 2022 seasons.

His production has been particularly impressive considering the circumstances surrounding his expanded role. Henderson entered the season competing for opportunities in Atlanta’s secondary, but Terrell’s injury created an opening that he has not relinquished.

The 28-year-old has demonstrated the ability to handle consistent responsibilities on the outside while providing the Falcons with another dependable option in coverage. His performance has also helped Atlanta navigate an important injury in its defensive backfield without having to completely overhaul its secondary.

Henderson’s emergence is especially notable given his NFL journey. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him ninth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He spent the first part of his career in Jacksonville before moving to the Carolina Panthers, where he played three seasons.

After appearing in just four games with Atlanta last season, Henderson has found a much larger opportunity in 2026. He entered the year with 33 career starts and has continued to build on that experience with an expanded role.

For general manager Ian Cunningham and the Falcons, extending Henderson represents an investment in a player who has earned a larger place in the team’s defensive plans.

Henderson has earned a starting spot at one of the outside corners, which could push Avieon Terrell inside to nickel. Billy Bowman Jr. hasn't been able to stay healthy long enough to solidify a spot there, and Sydney Brown is a depth piece forced to play starting minutes.

The extension also provides some continuity for a secondary that has dealt with personnel changes throughout the season.

Henderson arrived in Atlanta looking for an opportunity to reestablish himself in the NFL. He delivered the best statistical season of his career and earned a two-year extension from the Falcons.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!