FalconsSI Staff Unanimous in Falcons vs. Ravens Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons enter their Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, looking to continue their recent momentum and secure another important victory under the Sunday night lights. Following impressive performances against the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, Atlanta has an opportunity to strengthen its position in the NFC with another win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With Lamar Jackson ruled out and Tyler Huntley expected to start at quarterback for Baltimore, the Falcons have an opportunity to take advantage of a banged-up Ravens team. However, Atlanta cannot afford to overlook an opponent that still features Derrick Henry and plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.

The Atlanta Falcons On SI staff enter the matchup each 3-1 with a collective 15-5 record in weekly predictions, and the group is expecting Atlanta to come away with a victory in Week 5.

Scott Kennedy (3-1):

The Falcons find themselves as the new big thing in the NFC after blasting the Saints and the Packers. This time, though, they’re expected to handle the Ravens in their third straight prime-time game.

Can they handle being frontrunners?

Yes. Yes, they can. They’re good in the trenches. Their special teams are improved. They have an experienced coach, an offensive coordinator on a heater, and Bijan Robinson.

The Ravens are banged up. While a wounded animal is still dangerous, the Falcons should win this one.

Prediction: Falcons 27, Ravens 19

Gerald Thomas, III (3-1):

This game was going to be a true test for Atlanta against one of the NFL’s premier players, Lamar Jackson. Without him, the game lacks a little bit of luster. But the Falcons are notorious for losing games they’re supposed to win. Tonight can help reverse that narrative. Plus, it’s Sunday Night Football — primetime. Atlanta shows up. Chalk it up as another win for Atlanta to remain undefeated with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback.

Prediction: Falcons 28, Ravens 9

Darius Hayes (3-1):

The Falcons come into this game vs. a team that is very dangerous when Lamar Jackson is at the helm, along with the combination of Derrick Henry. However, without Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley still makes them very formidable but less dangerous.

I expect the Falcons' defense to hone in on Henry as the #1 run defense in the league. Also, as it is National Running Backs Day for SNF, I expect Bijan Robinson to continue his primetime run with the help of his running mate Brian Robinson to help keep this offense rolling. Tough atmosphere for the Ravens coming in here during the Red Out game, a lot of energy, but I expect the Falcons to take care of business and move to 3-2.

Prediction: Falcons 28, Ravens 17

Garrett Chapman (3-1):

No NFL team is hotter than the Atlanta Falcons, and they'll be coming home for the first time since Michael Penix Jr. returned to the starting lineup. This team is humming, outscoring the Packers and Saints by 42 points combined.

Their rushing attack/defense have been particularly impressive. They have totaled 447 yards while allowing just 67 (a +380 rushing differential). Penix, meanwhile, has a 73.3% completion percentage and is keeping this offense moving.

It's been a lot of good for the Falcons, and now they'll welcome a team without its MVP quarterback. Derrick Henry will still be a tough test, but the Falcons will keep rolling.



Prediction: Falcons 24, Ravens16

Jerry Jones, Falcons Podcast, (3-1):

Who would have thought the Falcons would be going into a game against the Ravens as the favorites?

The injuries to Lamar Jackson and Trey Hendrickson will grab the headlines, but I think their injuries at o-line will be even more crippling. Every center on their roster is hurt, their rookie right guard will be playing out of position, and their backup right guard is questionable. I don’t see the Ravens creating lanes for Derrick Henry or giving Tyler Huntley time to throw against a d-line that is playing excellently.

The story on the other side of the ball is that the Falcons have been the league’s best rushing team the last 2 weeks against a defense that struggles to stop the run. As long as Penix and the offense can limit mistakes, the Falcons should run away with this one.

Prediction: Falcons 31, Ravens 13

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