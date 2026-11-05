How Have Falcons Fared in International Games ahead of Date with Bengals in Spain?

The Atlanta Falcons are no strangers to playing football outside the United States, but their international track record has been far from perfect.

As they prepare for Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, the Falcons will have another opportunity to build on their international history while looking to get back on track.

Atlanta enters its matchup with Cincinnati holding a 2-3 record in regular-season games played outside the United States. The Falcons have played internationally in Toronto, London, and Berlin, with Sunday's contest marking their sixth regular season game abroad and fifth trip to Europe.

The Falcons' international history dates back to 2013, when they traveled to Toronto to face the Buffalo Bills. Atlanta came away with a 34-31 overtime victory, giving the organization a successful start to its international experience.

However, the Falcons struggled in their next two trips overseas.

In 2014, Atlanta traveled to London to face the Detroit Lions. Despite building a 21-0 halftime lead, the Falcons surrendered 22 unanswered points in the second half and suffered a heartbreaking 22-21 defeat.

Atlanta returned to London in 2021 and found a different result against the New York Jets. Behind Matt Ryan's 342 passing yards and two touchdowns, the Falcons secured a 27-20 victory. That remains their most recent international win.

The Falcons' third trip to London came in 2023, when they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. Atlanta struggled offensively throughout the afternoon, suffering a 23-7 loss at Wembley Stadium.

Most recently, the Falcons traveled to Berlin, Germany, in 2025 to face the Indianapolis Colts. Atlanta suffered a 31-25 defeat, dropping its international record to 2-3. It was the Falcons' fourth straight defeat, dropping the team to 3-6 and helping seal the fate of former head coach Raheem Morris.

The Falcons find themselves on unfamiliar ground, but familiar territory, as the team brings a 3-5 record to Spain. Now, the Falcons have another opportunity to change that narrative in Madrid. They can return home, possibly in first place in the NFC South, or they can go 3-6 for the second consecutive year.

Stefanski Discusses Bengals Matchup in Spain

Although the international setting provides a unique experience for the organization, head coach Kevin Stefanski understands that the most important part of the trip is preparing his team for Sunday's matchup.

Atlanta is coming off a disappointing 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game in which Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions and the offense struggled to establish any consistency.

The Falcons will face a considerably different challenge against Cincinnati, particularly with quarterback Joe Burrow leading an explosive passing attack.

Speaking with reporters in Madrid on Wednesday, Stefanski discussed the challenges of preparing for the Bengals after last week's disappointing performance.

"This league is so unique in that week-to-week the challenges are different," Stefanski said. "So obviously the challenges of last week were last week and I don't expect those same challenges."

He continued by emphasizing the challenge of facing Burrow and Cincinnati's offense.

"But, listen, it's just a different deal when you go up against Joe Burrow and this offense and what they're capable of doing and how they play. It's definitely one that you have to be prepared for, and it's why we're working so hard."

The Bengals are coming off a 43-36 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans, with Burrow throwing for 462 yards and five touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

Stefanski also recognized the challenge presented by Cincinnati's receiving duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

"Outstanding players," Stefanski said. "Having two wide receiver playmakers like they have, I don't know if anybody in the league has guys like that."

For Atlanta, limiting explosive plays will be critical to having a chance against Cincinnati.

The Falcons also have an opportunity to give their international fans something to celebrate. Stefanski encouraged Spanish fans to support Atlanta, expressing his hope to see Madrid covered in the team's red and black colors.

Sunday's matchup at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium represents another important opportunity for the Falcons to expand their international presence while trying to improve their record abroad.

With Atlanta searching for a response following its shutout loss to Tampa Bay, a victory over Cincinnati would provide a much-needed boost and give the franchise its third international win in six attempts.