Inside Falcons DL LaCale London’s Unlikely Path From Honda to NFL Starter

Just a few years ago, LaCale London was washing cars in his hometown of Peoria, Illinois, hoping to get a second chance at playing college football.

Fast forward, London is entering his fourth NFL season on the Atlanta Falcons roster and is now a rotational starter on the defensive line, manning the nose tackle spot.

“I came a long way,” he told the media at mandatory minicamp.

London began college playing for Iowa Central, a junior college, in 2016, then signed with NCAA Division I FCS Western Illinois in 2018 and 2019 before entering the 2020 NFL Draft, going undrafted before signing with the Chicago Bears.

Though not widely reported, he actually signed to play for FCS Illinois State out of high school, according to the Peoria Star Journal based in London’s hometown. He would never suit up for the ISU Redbirds.

During those formative college days, London explained that he wasn’t coachable. He missed a year of football after an on-field altercation with another player, prompting him to return home and work at his local Honda dealership.

“I wouldn’t say I enjoyed it,” London, now a mature 28-year-old, discussed the Honda job. “Just had to - reality, life.”

Stepping away from the gridiron to trade his cleats for a washcloth was quite the challenge for London.

Even if it was brief.

“Not playing, not being able to take some stuff out on the field,” London reflected. “You miss it the most. The journey I’ve been on, I wouldn’t change it for [anything]. I think it was worth it at the end.”

What he had based his life on had now become uncertain.

London began to question whether he would play football again. He leaned on his uncle, Dan, whom he described as a “father figure.” The Falcons defensive lineman’s father was incarcerated at the time.

“I thought it was over with at one point,” London said. “But just the right people in my life and just like that, stayed with it, stayed getting my schoolwork done, and just working.”

Playing for Iowa Community College put London on Division I radars, ultimately increasing his chances of playing professional football. At Western Illinois, he earned Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team honors in 2018 and was selected to the league’s second team in 2019.

But professional football wasn’t a straight path for London.

He was cut and waived multiple times by the Chicago Bears during his two-year tenure in the Windy City from 2021 to 2022.

He left the NFL, joined the XFL, and became a standout for the St. Louis Battlehawks. It helped London “love the game again” and led to his release from his contract, allowing him to sign with Atlanta the next day, on May 16, 2023.

Finally being upgraded from the practice squad, London broke onto the scene in 2025. In 13 games and five starts, he racked up 30 total tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder credits his time in the XFL for his production that helped the Falcons rank in the top half of NFL total defense, at 15th.

“Playing in the XFL then coming here kind of helped me a lot,” London said. “And just staying on top of things, staying consistent. I think if I stay consistent at everything I do - weight room, nutrition, I’ll be pretty good.”

Atlanta re-signed London to a one-year contract worth $2.75 million, with $750,000 guaranteed.

If he remains a reliable force for the Falcons, his value could balloon in the 2027 NFL free agency cycle.

But that wouldn’t be possible without the trials and tribulations London endured in his NFL chase and rise in Atlanta.

“Changed the way I worked and just trying to be consistent in everything I do,” London said. “I’m an undrafted free agent. Not supposed to last long if you want to say. You always just got to work.”

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!